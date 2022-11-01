Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Electronic Arts Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EA   US2855121099

ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.

(EA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-01 pm EDT
126.27 USD   +0.25%
04:09pEarnings Flash (EA) ELECTRONIC ARTS Reports Q2 Revenue $1.9B, vs. Street Est of $1.782B
MT
04:07pEA lowers bookings expectation on strong dollar, gaming slowdown
RE
04:05pElectronic Arts Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EA lowers bookings expectation on strong dollar, gaming slowdown

11/01/2022 | 04:07pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: An Electronic Arts office building is shown in Los Angeles, California

(Reuters) - Electronic Arts Inc lowered its annual bookings forecast on Tuesday as the publisher of "FIFA" and "Apex Legends" struggles with this year's surge in the U.S. dollar and a gaming industry slowdown from pandemic heights.

The company now expects annual bookings - an indicator of future revenue - between $7.65 billion and $7.85 billion, compared with $7.90 billion to $8.10 billion earlier.

After a meteoric rise during the pandemic, videogame sales have been easing this year due to a lack of major releases and lower spending by consumers facing decades-high inflation.

That, coupled with the industry's prolonged supply-chain challenges, also pressured quarterly revenue from Sony Corp's PlayStation 5 and Microsoft Corp's Xbox content and services.

Overall, the gaming market is expected to grow just 2% in 2022, according to data from research firm Newzoo, a far cry from 2020's 23% jump.

A near 17% rise in the U.S. dollar this year has also stifled growth, with EA forecasting a roughly $200 million hit to annual bookings. The company earns more than half of its revenue from outside the United States. But EA, which had no major releases in the first three quarters of 2022, could get some support from the October launch of "FIFA 23" - the latest installment in its popular soccer franchise.

"FIFA 23" had the best launch week of any game in the series and it looks set for more demand thanks to the soccer World Cup in Qatar next month. EA booked second-quarter adjusted sales of $1.75 billion, missing the $1.80 billion expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv data.

Net income rose to $299 million, or $1.07 per share, from $294 million, or $1.02 per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta and Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. 0.25% 126.27 Delayed Quote.-4.50%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -1.71% 228.17 Delayed Quote.-29.87%
SONY GROUP CORPORATION 0.62% 10050 Delayed Quote.-31.00%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 7 968 M - -
Net income 2023 1 034 M - -
Net cash 2023 1 822 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 35,0x
Yield 2023 0,59%
Capitalization 35 023 M 35 023 M -
EV / Sales 2023 4,17x
EV / Sales 2024 3,77x
Nbr of Employees 12 900
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.
Duration : Period :
Electronic Arts Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 125,96 $
Average target price 150,70 $
Spread / Average Target 19,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew P. Wilson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher Suh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Laura Miele Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Richard A. Simonson Independent Director
Jeffrey T. Huber Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.-4.50%35 023
ADOBE INC.-43.83%148 071
AUTODESK, INC.-23.79%46 259
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-15.89%43 945
WORKDAY INC.-42.96%39 892
DATADOG, INC.-54.80%25 477