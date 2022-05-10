EA to end video-gaming partnership with FIFA

May 10 (Reuters) - Electronic Arts Inc said on
Tuesday it was ending its two decades of video-gaming
partnership with world soccer governing body FIFA.
The move comes as the company plans to launch EA Sports FC
in 2023, an interactive form of gaming in collaboration with
more than 300 partners across the world of football.
Shares of EA, which is expected to report its quarterly
results after markets close on Tuesday, fell nearly 3% in
afternoon trading.
(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)