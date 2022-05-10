Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Electronic Arts Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EA   US2855121099

ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.

(EA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/10 12:31:22 pm EDT
111.33 USD   -0.64%
12:21pEARNINGS REACTION HISTORY : Electronic Arts, Inc., 40.0% Follow-Through Indicator, 3.6% Sensitive
MT
12:09pElectronic Arts To Continue Football Games Under New 'EA Sports FC' Brand in 2023
MT
12:02pElectronic Arts to Create Fan-First Future of Interactive Football with EA SPORTS FC™
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EA to end video-gaming partnership with FIFA

05/10/2022 | 12:27pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: An Electronic Arts (EA) video game logo is seen at the Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3, in Los Angeles

May 10 (Reuters) - Electronic Arts Inc said on Tuesday it was ending its two decades of video-gaming partnership with world soccer governing body FIFA.

The move comes as the company plans to launch EA Sports FC in 2023, an interactive form of gaming in collaboration with more than 300 partners across the world of football.

Shares of EA, which is expected to report its quarterly results after markets close on Tuesday, fell nearly 3% in afternoon trading. (Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2022
All news about ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.
12:21pEARNINGS REACTION HISTORY : Electronic Arts, Inc., 40.0% Follow-Through Indicator, 3.6% Se..
MT
12:09pElectronic Arts To Continue Football Games Under New 'EA Sports FC' Brand in 2023
MT
12:02pElectronic Arts to Create Fan-First Future of Interactive Football with EA SPORTS FC&tr..
BU
05:12aGAME DEVELOPER -ELECTRONIC ARTS PART : Heroes of middle-earth
AQ
05/09ELECTRONIC ARTS PARTNERS WITH MIDDLE : Heroes of Middle-earth™
BU
05/04Game Developer -SCUDERIA FERRARI'S CHARLES LECLERC SIGNS FOR EA SPORTS AS FIRST F1 AMBA..
AQ
05/04INSIDER SELL : Electronic Arts
MT
05/02INSIDER SELL : Electronic Arts
MT
04/28KeyBanc Adjusts Electronic Arts' Price Target to $160 from $165, Keeps Overweight Ratin..
MT
04/22WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Spoiler alert!
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 7 532 M - -
Net income 2022 715 M - -
Net cash 2022 1 309 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 43,4x
Yield 2022 0,59%
Capitalization 31 508 M 31 508 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,01x
EV / Sales 2023 3,63x
Nbr of Employees 11 000
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.
Duration : Period :
Electronic Arts Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 31
Last Close Price 112,04 $
Average target price 162,59 $
Spread / Average Target 45,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew P. Wilson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher Suh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kenneth Moss Chief Technology Officer
Laura Miele Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Leonard S. Coleman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.-15.06%31 508
ADOBE INC.-33.53%178 090
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-11.98%45 852
WORKDAY INC.-35.50%44 229
AUTODESK, INC.-31.09%40 530
DATADOG, INC.-45.24%30 724