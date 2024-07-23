On May 7, 2024, a new legend was born. Alter, Apex Legends' interdimensional traveling Void Breacher with an addiction to chaos (or what she might call "fun") and a penchant for destruction. Alter's portal hopping, void nexus running and information package gathering skills are part and parcel to this new Skirmisher class and a welcome addition for players who seek fast-paced, adrenaline-pumping characters.

Alter is the latest gripping character in a roster already full of memorable Legends, set in rich, lived-in worlds filled to the brim with fast-paced, squad-based battle royale action inside a futuristic universe. This is one of many remarkable elements that make Apex Legends a true category leader.

Yet, did you know that Alter is also the first playable Legends of Chinese descent? Or that she specifically speaks Cantonese? Or how about her real name, YingLing Lui? Like all of Apex Legends' roster, Alter is a remarkably well-realized character with skills, flaws, ideals, hopes, and more, which make her who she is. She feels authentic. A person with a past, whose choices align with her beliefs and goals. And this is no accident.

Jaclyn Seto, Alter's lead writer, worked incredibly hard with the team at Respawn to put together what would become the newest legend. She pulled from her background and experiences as a Chinese-Canadian woman, workshopped the character through groups internally, partnered with external organizations and more to ensure Apex Legends' latest character was not only fun, unique, and interesting to play, but someone who feels reflective of our reality, and the worlds of Apex Legends.

This is because in order to create characters who feel authentic and represent the diversity of the world and the Apex Legends player base and fans, you need to invest in making that happen. And EA is proud of the work we do to ensure our growing roster of legends and worlds are given their proper treatment to represent the world where we all live, work, and play.

"As we do with all our Legends, building Alter's identity started with her gameplay prototype," says Jaclyn.

Designers at Apex Legends bring the writers a kit with an idea of how they want the character to feel in gameplay, and they build the personality out of that together. From there, Jaclyn began to form Alter's background and backstory.

"I was fortunate to have the opportunity to write Alter as a Chinese character, and given that's a background I share with her, it was easy for me to dig into the possibilities of how she may have grown up to become the person she is in Apex," says Jaclyn.

First, Jaclyn started to reflect on her past and experiences. She knew that Mandarin was the predominant language in China. However, this wasn't reflective of her own life.

"My family speaks Cantonese," says Jaclyn. "Then when you look deeper, you start to see there are a lot of Cantonese speakers around the world. People who have immigrated to places such as Malaysia, Singapore and Fiji. There are a lot of places where they still speak Cantonese. And I wanted to see a video game character in a game such as Apex Legends that would speak that language, too."

This choice, like the hundreds of other choices surrounding Alter, was crucial in creating an authentic character for Jaclyn. It is a personal connection she and many others experience on a daily basis. To her and other Cantonese speakers around the world, it is an opportunity to feel seen.

"It's about what will make the character feel real and true to themselves," says Jaclyn. "It's always more of a discussion because essentially, when you're creating a character, the character doesn't belong to you."

Then came Alter's backstory-one currently only truly known amongst a select few at Respawn.

"While we did make the decision to keep her backstory a secret because Alter would keep those cards close to the chest, it was still important that the root of her story was authentic so that it would carry through to what our players felt as well," says Jaclyn. "In terms of what I see of myself reflected in Alter, it's a bit hard to say since only a few people know the truth of her backstory, but I will say that although our personalities are very different, we have a lot of similar experiences. I think maybe if I had decided to respond the same way as her to those experiences, I might have grown up to be a real version of Alter…"

Alter's backstory was shared with authenticity editor, Chloé Hung, and a small internal group within the Apex Legends team with the same cultural background as Alter to make sure it resonated. Both Chloé and the internal group were vital resources for Jaclyn, and she could ask questions about what did and didn't feel authentic to the character at any time.

"Chloé was also a big part in ensuring Alter's Cantonese in the game was correct," says Jaclyn. "I really couldn't have done it without them."

Respawn also partners with key external organizations and gathers feedback and insights into characters and story elements. This is then considered and possibly implemented into future content.

And Alter is the latest continuation of this design philosophy. She is one of 26 playable Apex Legends currently on the roster, each with their own unique cultural backgrounds, body types, sexualities, and more.

Apex Legends boasts a rich tapestry of characters, each distinctly unique in their backgrounds, abilities and personalities. Alter represents the franchise's latest addition.

Take Bangalore, aka Anita Williams, a disciplined soldier from a military lineage who brings tactical prowess to the arena with smoke canisters and precision airstrikes-and was created based on a developer's sister. Lifeline, or Ajay Che, contrasts as a compassionate combat medic driven by a desire to fund humanitarian efforts through her winnings. Her healing drone and supply drops ensure she's a vital support in any squad.

On the other hand, Gibraltar, known affectionately as Makoa Gibraltar, embodies a gentle giant persona with a deep commitment to protecting his teammates with his dome shield and defensive bombardments. Shrouded in mystery, Bloodhound stands as a skilled tracker with ties to ancient traditions, capable of uncovering enemy movements with acute precision. Meanwhile, Wraith, also known as Renee H. Blasey, offers a haunting contrast with her teleportation abilities, haunted by her enigmatic past and guided by premonitions of impending danger.

Or finally, Catalyst, aka Tressa Crystal Smith. Catalyst is Apex Legends' first trans woman character and was thoughtfully created with EA's internal trans employees, EA's internal inclusive design team, and consultants at GLAAD.

Together, these characters not only diversify gameplay strategies with their unique abilities but also enrich the narrative landscape of Apex Legends. They represent a blend of cultures, backgrounds, and motivations, ensuring every player can find a character that resonates both in terms of gameplay style and narrative depth within the expansive Apex universe.

These new characters profoundly reflect who we are and what we as a company stand for. Day by day, we continue to move forward and build community across our global network of fans and players, igniting creativity, championing their fandom, culture and lived experiences, and helping them forge lasting friendships.

Through our commitment to inclusion, we are delivering cutting-edge experiences that bring together players from all corners of the world - games and content where they are seen, heard, included, and celebrated.

This is the inaugural chapter of EA CREATES, where we delve into the artistry behind crafting authentic characters, immersive worlds, and unforgettable experiences. At EA, our mission isn't just to entertain millions of players worldwide; it's to reflect their stories and enrich their lives through our games.

Next up, we're venturing into the vibrant universe of The Sims, where Maxis is delivering diverse and dynamic worlds that resonate with players of all backgrounds.

Ready to make your play? Join EA to help us change the game.

