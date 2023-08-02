O Banco B3 S.A., na qualidade de depositário e emissor do Programa de BDR Nível I Não Patrocinado da Electronic Arts Inc, código ISIN BREAINBDR007, informa que foi aprovado em 01/08/2023 o pagamento do(a) Dividendos no valor de USD 0,190000000, que considerando a taxa de conversão (USD / R$) de 4,7752 - 01/08/2023, corresponde a um valor prévio de R$ 0,306853053 por BDR.
Banco B3 S.A., as Depositary and Issuer of the Unsponsored Level 1 BDR Program of Electronic Arts Inc (Company), ISIN BREAINBDR007, hereby informs that on 01/08/2023, the Company approved a Dividendos of USD 0,190000000 per share.
Considering the FX Rate of 4,7752 - 01/08/2023, BDR Shareholders will be entitled to receive the preliminary value of R$ 0,306853053 per BDR.
O evento será pago no dia 26/09/2023, aos
The payment will be completed on 26/09/2023, to
titulares de BDRs em 28/08/2023.
entitled BDR Shareholders on 28/08/2023.
O livro estará fechado para os processos de emissão e cancelamento no período de 29/08/2023 até 30/08/2023.
Obs.: O valor informado acima já está deduzido de 30% de IR, 0,38% de IOF e 3% referente a tarifa cobrada pelo Banco B3.
Books will be closed for issuances and cancelations from 29/08/2023 to 30/08/2023.
PS: The informed value has already been deducted of 30% related to Income Tax, 0,38% related to Tax on Financial Operations (IOF) and 3% related to Banco B3 operational fee.
Electronic Arts Inc. is one of the principal North American developers and publishers of video games. The group markets games for consoles (62.9% of net sales; PlayStation 3 and 4, Xbox 360 and Xbox One, etc.), mobile phones (15.2%), and other (21.9%; mainly PCs and tablets). Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- digital gaming software (71.5%): software downloaded via Internet. The group also offers of third-party software;
- physical gaming software (28.5%).
North America accounts for 43,5% of net sales.