  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Electronic Arts Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EA   US2855121099

ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.

(EA)
  Report
News 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Electronic Arts : EA delays Battlefield 2042 launch to November 19

09/15/2021 | 04:35pm EDT
Sept 15 (Reuters) - Videogame maker Electronic Arts said on Wednesday it has delayed the worldwide launch of its "Battlefield 2042" game to Nov. 19 from Oct.22 earlier.

Shares of the company rose 3.6% in extended trading.

EA, whose shares were down 6% at close on rumors the Battlefield game would be delayed, said it does not expect to see a financial impact from the postponement and reiterated its net bookings guidance for fiscal year 2022.

The company said the pandemic had created unforeseen challenges for the game's developers in building the next generation of Battlefield, causing the delay in launch.

"With the ongoing conditions not allowing that to happen safely, and with all the hard work the teams are doing from home, we feel it is important to take the extra time to deliver on the vision of Battlefield 2042 for our players," the company added.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2021
