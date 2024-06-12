Transitioning out of the military and into civilian life can be a struggle. For many of its members, the military has become embedded into their lives both personally and professionally, and the idea of leaving can cause anxiety and uncertainty.

This is why EA is a proud host company with the Hiring Our Heroes (HOH) program, which helps bridge the gap between the civilian-military divide within the business community. The service provides three primary tools to accomplish this mission: hosting hiring events, running fellowship programs for veterans to gain hands-on experience, and providing education and networking opportunities.

Recently, two remarkable hires have made their journey from military life into EA, bringing with them a wealth of knowledge and skills that will improve our company and provide them with a pathway into our industry.

Aaron Johnson was born and raised in Atlanta. At 19 years old, the young man chose to join the military. This decision would lead to a two-decade-long career that took him around the world.



New York and North Carolina. Italy and Japan. Afghanistan and more. Years spent in each place as he grew his skillset, working his way up from an operator to a team sergeant in the Special Forces, to becoming a small unit tactics instructor.

"I was there to manage the assault force and maneuver them on the ground at first," says Johnson. "And so when I was on the other side of that, I was the guy leading the charge somewhere. And I came back as a small unit tactics instructor. It's a course where we teach the fundamentals of shooting, movement, communication, medical aid, and sustainment. We teach them how to do that in a combat environment as well as behind enemy lines."

Yet despite his storied career in the military, the gaming industry always piqued Johnson's interest. And so when he was ready to move on from the military, he was thrilled when he saw EA was a host company with the HOH program.

"I wanted to be part of the Battlefield team as much as I wanted to be a Green Beret," says Johnson. "When I got placed on that team, I cried tears of joy."

On one of his first deployments to Afghanistan, Johnson brought an Xbox. At first, the team poked fun at him. A month later, they were all wanting to play together. To Johnson, the power of games shone brightly in that deployment, as it was an integral tool he used to bond with his team.

Fast-forward to today, and Johnson is loving his role at EA. It's one he's grateful for, especially after the struggles of transitioning out of military life.

"I was a little nervous to leave, to be honest with you. Most members transitioning don't like to talk about it. But we feel like we're coming into something new. And you have all these experienced people and question yourself, like, are you worthy to be there, you know, and that's something we all go through. I went through it."

Yet, through the support of the team at EA and the HOH program, Johnson is thrilled to be part of Ripple Effect, the studio helping shape the next iteration of the Battlefield franchise.

"It's been quite a journey. I wouldn't be sitting here in front of y'all if I didn't have teammates that always pushed me to be the best version of me."

Madison Daugherty has worn a lot of hats-both literally and figuratively. From her first job as an enlisted military police soldier, to advancing her career into a logistics officer and battalion operations officer, to today where she is now a part of the Battlefield team as a Product Manager.



For Daugherty, the path forward has always been about challenging herself and seeing where life leads. This mindset took her around the world, including Romania, Latvia, Bulgaria, and Germany.

"I was in the Third Infantry Division in Savannah, Georgia, where I had my first job as the distribution platoon leader for the assault helicopter battalion encompassing more than 30 UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters.," says Daugherty. "The best way to describe it is as the most expensive mobile gas station you've ever seen. In that capacity, my soldiers and I were responsible for all petroleum refuel and ammunition resupply missions for the battalion."

However, after years of working with the military, Daugherty finally felt the itch to move on. But when it came to making that first step back into civilian life, she just didn't know how.

"I wanted to start solving different problems, and see where life would take me. But I wasn't sure how to start-there's a lot of anxiety and uncertainty when making this choice. Luckily, I found the Hiring Our Heroes program," says Daugherty.

"I just truly don't think I was prepared for the insane depth and breadth of talent across the industry, and especially here in our team. I am truly impressed every single day."

Through HOH, Daugherty was connected to and ultimately offered a three-month fellowship with EA's Battlefield team. For her, it was the perfect opportunity-she got to transition to a private company, and at the same time, she could offer invaluable insights to support the development of the game itself. After all, she lived it.

"I have been able to give good feedback on what realistic military stuff looks like," says Daugherty. "We've put together executive summaries on military realism."

After her three-month fellowship, Daugherty was hired full-time by Ripple Effect. Her work is helping make the next generation of Battlefield the best possible game.

"Veterans have unique experiences and can really synergize teams well."

EA joined HOH in large part thanks to veteran Mack Ohlinger, who himself has become a Senior Product Manager at our organization. He has long been passionate about the program and has seen the value veterans could bring to a company such as EA.



"Veterans have unique experiences and can really synergize teams well," says Mack. "They are drivers. If you point them in the right direction, they have an enormous amount of energy and initiative. This can improve how the team feels about themselves, the product, and the velocity of everything propels forward."

Aaron and Madison are already making significant strides within the Battlefield team, showcasing exemplary passion and skill that promises to elevate our teams and world-class games. And we are thrilled to see where they go from here.

Ready to make your play? Join EA to help us change the game.

Maxis

May 30, 2024

Electronic Arts Inc.

May 28, 2024

Electronic Arts Inc.

May 9, 2024

The Maxis team explains how they collaborate with creators and the community in the development process for The Sims.Actor and Creative Director Abubakar Salim sits down with EA to discuss creating his first video game, jumping from actor to director, and channeling his grief into art.EA Berklee Day is empowering equity in entertainment through scholarships, mentorship opportunities, and industry connections.