Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Electronic Arts Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EA   US2855121099

ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.

(EA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Electronic Arts : EA pins hopes on new mobile games as lockdown boost fades

08/03/2021 | 02:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The Electronic Arts Inc., logo is displayed on a screen during a PlayStation 4 Pro launch event in New York

(Reuters) - Video game publisher Electronic Arts Inc's big bet on mobile gaming will be tested in its quarterly results on Wednesday, as pandemic restrictions ease and gamers leave their consoles to step outside.

EA, the maker of "FIFA 21" and "Apex Legends", expects its mobile business to grow more than 200% to $2 billion in annual net bookings within the next three years.

"When it comes to the mobile gaming industry, it is important to note that the 'console' is in the user's pocket," Berenberg analyst Jamie Bass said.

"Whether one is on the bus to work or waiting in an airport terminal to finally go on holiday again, mobile games remain a persistently tempting and available entertainment option."

The booming mobile gaming sector, the largest sub-segment of the broader industry in terms of revenue generation, has made EA and rivals such as Activision Blizzard Inc make significant purchases.

For EA, mobile games make up for more than a tenth of its overall revenue.


For graphic on Consumers splurge on video games -


For a graphic, click here: https://tmsnrt.rs/3xlZUq3

THE CONTEXT

EA spent billions of dollars to acquire Glu Mobile, UK-based Codemasters and Playdemic Ltd, to bulk up its mobile gaming portfolio with more gaming titles.

Consumer spending on videogame hardware, content and accessories in the United States alone jumped to a record $56.9 billion in 2020, according to data from research firm NPD.

"They are using this windfall to future-proof themselves by acquiring intellectual property and talent, and by establishing a foothold in new categories," Joost Van Dreunen, a lecturer on the business of games at New York University, said.

Acquiring studios with strong mobile franchises will enable EA to inherit the expertise and monetize on the already existing player base at the same time.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Redwood City, California-based EA is expected to report a 7.8% fall in first-quarter revenue to $1.28 billion, from $1.39 billion a year earlier, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

* The analyst mean estimate is for earnings of 67 cents per share.

* The company's shares, which gained nearly 34% in 2020, rose marginally this year.


For graphic on Electronic Arts revenue boom during the pandemic -


For a graphic, click here:

WALL STREET SENTIMENT

* The current average analyst rating on the stock is "buy", with 23 "strong buy" or "buy", 10 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell".

* The median price target is $168 versus the current price of $144.11.

QUARTER ENDING REFINITIV IBES ACTUAL RESULT SURPRISE %

ESTIMATE (EPS)

Mar. 31, 2021 1.05 1.23 Beat 16.9

Dec. 31, 2020 2.96 3.06 Beat 3.4

Sep. 30, 2020 0.02 0.05 Beat 102.1

Jun. 30, 2020 0.79 1.42 Beat 80.5

Mar. 0.98 1.08 Beat 10.2

31, 2020

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Sweta Singh and Shounak Dasgupta)

By Tiyashi Datta


© Reuters 2021
All news about ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.
02:24pELECTRONIC ARTS : EA pins hopes on new mobile games as lockdown boost fades
RE
10:55aChina's Tencent woes hit European and U.S. gaming stocks
RE
10:21aTencent vows fresh gaming curbs after 'spiritual opium' attack zaps $60 billi..
RE
08/02'Grand Theft Auto' creator forecasts disappointing sales, shares drop
RE
08/02ELECTRONIC ARTS : Credit Suisse Raises Electronic Arts' PT to $174 from $165, Up..
MT
07/30ELECTRONIC ARTS : EA Confirms Future Tenancy at 1077 Great Northern Way, Vancouv..
AQ
07/29STREET COLOR : CNBC Confirms Data Stolen From Electronic Arts Sports and Posted ..
MT
07/28ELECTRONIC ARTS : KeyBanc Adjusts Electronic Arts' Price Target to $175 from $18..
MT
07/27ELECTRONIC ARTS : FY21 Proxy Statement and Annual Report PDF Format Download
PU
07/27Electronic Arts Inc. Solicits Proxies from Shareholders
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 7 438 M - -
Net income 2022 821 M - -
Net cash 2022 2 873 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 54,5x
Yield 2022 0,45%
Capitalization 41 177 M 41 177 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,15x
EV / Sales 2023 4,74x
Nbr of Employees 11 000
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.
Duration : Period :
Electronic Arts Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 31
Last Close Price 144,11 $
Average target price 165,79 $
Spread / Average Target 15,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew P. Wilson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Blake J. Jorgensen Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Lawrence F. Probst Chairman
Kenneth Moss Chief Technology Officer
Leonard S. Coleman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.0.36%41 177
ADOBE INC.23.72%294 773
AUTODESK, INC.5.17%70 860
TWILIO INC.12.13%67 237
WORKDAY INC.-2.49%57 740
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.13.28%51 393