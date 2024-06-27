EA Vancouver's headquarters are uniquely set inside a picturesque forest known as Discovery Place Conservation Area. Curated natural trails line the surrounding woods, offering employees and local residents the opportunity to get outdoors and enjoy the beauty of nature.

Yet inside this remarkable space there exists an ecological issue-invasive plants. Nonnative species that were introduced to the area by human activities which led to damage of the local ecosystem. Invasive species outcompete native species for resources, disrupt local ecosystems, alter habitats, and cause harm to the biodiversity of the area.

To Heather Nightingale, Production Coordinator at Frostbite, this was unacceptable. And so she pitched what would become a transformative idea-for EA to form a group dedicated to the removal of invasive plants.

"Obviously there's Plants vs. Zombies, which is a fantastic game built on the Frostbite engine," says Heather. "I thought it would be an interesting and clever way to bring it all together."

After all, as EA entertains, inspires, and connects more people with more content and deeper experiences than ever before, we are also living up to our ongoing commitment to support the communities where we live, work, and play. And Invasive Plants vs. Frosties is an important part of that mission to help build a more sustainable world.

Heather was thrilled and anticipated this group could help improve the local ecosystem. But soon, something other than natural flora and fauna grew-it also fostered connection among the local community and has built a framework that could be adopted and applied across the organization.

And perhaps most importantly, connections have bloomed among the team.

Caring for the environment, one plant at a time

Invasive Plants vs. Frosties takes place every couple months in the spring, summer and fall. During an event, members of the Frostbite team head out together into the surrounding woods of Discovery Place Conservation Area with gloves, shovels, tarps, and an expert ecologist serving as a guide and steward. The plan? Seek and destroy the invasive plants while learning how to best protect and steward the natural environment.

"Invasive Plants vs. Frosties is us really living our commitment to sustainability and green initiatives," says Heather. "It's about taking care of the planet and environment through education, awareness, and action."

In just three events, Heather and the Frostbite team have removed nearly 10,000 invasive plants from the local area-a massive accomplishment.

"And not only are we out there removing harmful, invasive plants, but it's an educational opportunity for our team," says Heather. "Everyone is learning about how each of our own understanding of the environment and subsequent choices has an impact on the local ecology."

Since they started in September 2023, Heather has heard mounting stories of team members who have gone home and looked around their own gardens and realized they had unwittingly planted invasive species of plants. They used the opportunity to teach their own families and friends about it as well.

"It has this ripple effect where people are getting their loved ones involved and are taking care of the environment beyond Discovery Place," says Heather.

And that's not all.

As team members found themselves trudging through the woods together for hours, getting a chance to step away from their computers and communicate face-to-face in a shared activity as positive as healing a forest, Heather saw something entirely different grow as well.

She saw a community and culture start to sprout before her very eyes.

Building connection

Frostbite is composed of many talented, passionate and creative individuals. And as a result, Heather found people can sometimes unintentionally get caught in their own bubbles. But once they got out on the trails, people began talking, collaborating, and connecting in new, unexpected ways.

"It's easier to build culture, I think, on games teams," she adds. "They kind of lend themselves to that. It's more difficult on an engine. And so having events like these has been transformative in terms of the culture. And across the board, 100 percent of the feedback that I've gotten is that this is meaningful. This is gratifying. It is getting the team connected with each other as well as with the environment, and that is transformative."

Invasive Plants vs. Frosties is evidence that investing in events and initiatives that promote team bonding and cultural enrichment is invaluable, in addition to one that contributes to EA's green initiatives. By fostering a sense of belonging and shared purpose, teams can unlock their full potential and drive meaningful progress.

And Heather wants to see this grow around the company and around the world.

Planting (native) seeds around the world

Invasive Plants vs. Frosties is an event series helmed by Heather Nightingale and the Frostbite team. It's Vancouver-focused, with local ecology and environmental impact at the forefront.

Yet the model Heather has built is perfect for expansion to anyone willing to try.

"We work for a company where things like this are possible. We've actioned it, we've modeled it, and there is no question in my mind that this can't be replicated," says Heather. "My next step is to try and get everybody to do these Social Impact x Green Team invasive plant removal events globally."

"A really easy way to learn and engage with the environment is to pick up a local field guide and go for a hike or even take a walk around your neighborhood," says Heather. "Having a deeper understanding of the natural world fosters greater appreciation, respect, and responsibility for looking after our planet."

EA is working to protect and preserve a world where everyone can play by committing to address climate change's impact. It is a key pillar of our company's values, and we are proud to support people such as Heather and the Frostbite team who are working to make the world a more joyful and sustainable place to live.

Join EA, where our mission is to inspire the world to play, and we believe there's nothing that we cannot accomplish, together.

