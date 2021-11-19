Electronic Arts : Rachel Gonzalez Appointed to Electronic Arts Board of Directors - Form 8-K

Rachel Gonzalez Appointed to Electronic Arts Board of Directors

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.- November 19, 2021-Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA), a worldwide leader in interactive entertainment, announced today that Rachel Gonzalez has been appointed to EA's Board of Directors, effective immediately. Ms. Gonzalez will also serve on EA's Nominating and Governance Committee.

Ms. Gonzalez is executive vice president, general counsel for Starbucks Coffee Company where she oversees legal and regulatory affairs, global security, and ethics and compliance. Prior to joining Starbucks, she served as Chief Administrative Officer for travel technology company Sabre Corporation where she led a global team responsible for corporate communications, corporate compliance, government affairs, human resources, legal strategy, and regulatory affairs.

Ms. Gonzalez has also held leadership roles at Dean Foods and Affiliated Computer Service. Earlier in her career, she was a partner at Morgan, Lewis & Bockius focusing on corporate finance, corporate governance, mergers and acquisitions, and SEC compliance.

"Rachel's extensive leadership experience in the complexities of large-scale multinational business will be an invaluable addition to our Board of Directors," said Andrew Wilson, Chairman & CEO of Electronic Arts. "We're looking forward to having Rachel's unique voice on our Board as we accelerate our growth and drive innovation in service of our players."