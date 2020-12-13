Electronic Arts bids for Britain's Codemasters - Sky News

Dec 13 (Reuters) - U.S. computer games firm Electronic Arts
Inc has made a bid for London-listed Codemasters Group
, seeking to trump an offer agreed last month with
Take-Two Interactive Software, Sky News reported https://bit.ly/2Wd8Uh2
on Sunday.
EA was working with bankers at UBS Group AG on its
offer, the report said, adding that the offer value was unclear.
However, it was likely to be at a substantial premium to
Codemasters' closing share price on Friday of 5.34 pounds
($7.14) per share, Sky said, citing a source.
Electronic Arts had no comment on the report. Codemasters
did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Last month, UK-based Codemasters, which makes
Formula One games, had agreed to Take-Two Interactive Software
Inc's buyout offer of 4.85 pounds per share.
The cash-and-stock offer gave Codemasters an equity value of
about 759 million pounds, and the deal was expected to close in
the first quarter of 2021.
It was unclear how Codemasters could potentially extricate
itself from that deal.
($1 = 0.7490 pounds)
(Reporting by Nandakumar D in Bengaluru;
Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)