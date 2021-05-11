Log in
Electronic Arts : EA pins hopes on 'FIFA 21', 'Apex Legends' with upbeat revenue forecast

05/11/2021 | 04:06pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: An Electronic Arts office building is shown in Los Angeles, California

(Reuters) - Electronic Arts Inc on Tuesday forecast full-year adjusted revenue above analysts' estimates, betting that demand for its titles, including "FIFA 21" and "Apex Legends", would stay strong even as COVID-19 restrictions ease.

The video gaming industry has been among the big pandemic winners thanks to a surge in engagement from gamers staying indoors. U.S. consumer spending on video games rose 18% in March to a record of $5.6 billion, according to data from research firm NPD.

EA estimated full-year adjusted revenue to be $7.30 billion, higher than a Refinitiv IBES estimate of $6.61 billion.

The video game publisher has been expanding its customer base and mobile gaming footprint through deals for companies including UK-based Codemasters, known for racing titles such as "F1" and "Dirt", and the "Kim Kardashian: Hollywood" game creator Glu Mobile.

Its revenue was $1.49 billion for the fourth quarter ended March 31, beating expectations of $1.39 billion.

"EA delivered a strong quarter, driven by live services and Apex Legends' extraordinary performance," the company said in a statement.

But net income fell to $76 million, or 26 cents per share, from $418 million, $1.43 per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)


© Reuters 2021
