Electronic Arts : Feel the Rush and Live the Drama in F1® 2021 – A Next-Gen Experience From Codemasters®

04/15/2021 | 11:02am EDT
Pre-Order Digital Deluxe Edition Today for Three Days Early Access, and Exclusive Content Including Seven Classic ‘My Team’ Drivers

Today, Codemasters® and Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) announced F1® 2021, a new next-generation racing experience launching on Friday July 16, featuring the teams, drivers and circuits for the 2021 FIA Formula One World Championship. Introducing a brand-new story mode, expanded Career mode with two-player option, and three new circuits, Portimão, Imola, and Jeddah*, available to all players as free** post-launch content, F1® 2021 gives players more ways to feel the emotion of competing at the highest level in the pinnacle of motorsport. F1® 2021, the official videogame of the 2021 FIA Formula One World Championship, and the first to be published by EA SPORTS will be available worldwide on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

In Braking Point, the brand-new story mode, players take on an epic journey, as they rise from the ranks of Formula 2 to a shot at stardom in the world of Formula 1®. It immerses players into the glamorous world of F1®, giving a taste of the lifestyle both on and off the track: the rivalries, emotion and dedication needed to compete at the highest level. It also re-introduces players to the much-maligned Devon Butler, who makes his return having debuted in F1® 2019.

F1® 2021 expands its iconic Career mode with a new two-player option that allows friends to join online and play co-operatively or choose different teams and take rivalries to the track in synchronous race sessions. Each driver has complete control over their assists, allowing players of all levels to come together and compete. Career mode also introduces Real-Season Start, enabling players to begin at any point in the season with real-time driver and constructor standings.

Across all formats, returning features include driver-manager experience My Team, two-player split-screen, shorter season options for both F1® and F2, esports integration and accessible menus and handling. For the first time, F1® 2021 comes to Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5, boasting a visual uplift and faster loading times.

“Braking Point is an exciting innovation that has been years in the making. We are proud to expand the game experience and allow players to live the highs and lows of life in Formula 1® both on and off the track,” said Lee Mather, Franchise Game Director at Codemasters. “Braking Point transforms the game and puts players centre stage in the greatest racing spectacle on the planet.”

“We are creating more choice and new ways to play. Real-Season Start allows players to align their career to the F1® season,” said Paul Jeal, F1® Senior Franchise Director at Codemasters. “The addition of two-player Career brings new challenges to the iconic game mode. Players can now choose to play co-operatively and share in the success or compete and strive for personal glory.”

Players who pre-order the Standard Edition will receive the Braking Point Content Pack, a set of exclusive in-game items inspired by the fictional stars of the new story experience, and 5,000 PitCoins. Benefits for the digital Deluxe include seven soon-to-be-unveiled iconic F1® drivers for use in My Team, complete with customisation content, 18,000 PitCoins, the Braking Point Content Pack, and three days early access. F1® 2021 supports Xbox Smart Delivery and PlayStation’s free upgrade when players switch to an Xbox Series X|S or PlayStation 5*.

For F1® 2021 news, follow Formula 1 game website and social channels on Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.

*Our live service content may change as we continue development, and we will always strive to keep our community as informed as possible.
**Conditions and restrictions apply. See https://www.ea.com/games/f1/f1-2021/buy and retailer sites for details.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. The Company develops and delivers games, content and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices, and personal computers.

In fiscal year 2020, EA posted GAAP net revenue of $5.5 billion. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, EA is recognized for a portfolio of critically acclaimed, high-quality brands such as EA SPORTS™ FIFA, Battlefield™, Apex Legends™, The Sims™, Madden NFL, Need for Speed™, Titanfall™ and Plants vs. Zombies™. More information about EA is available at www.ea.com/news.

Maxis, The Sims, EA SPORTS, Battlefield, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, Titanfall and Plants vs. Zombies are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc. John Madden, NFL and FIFA are the property of their respective owners and used with permission. PlayStation is a registered trademark of Sony Computer Entertainment Inc.

About Codesmasters

Codemasters is an award-winning British video game developer and publisher with over 30 years of heritage. The company specialises in high-quality racing games including DiRT, GRID, Project CARS, and the BAFTA award-winning official F1® series of videogames.

For more information on Codemasters’ product portfolio, please visit www.codemasters.com. Join in the conversation with @codemasters on Twitter or Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/codemasters.

Codemasters is an Electronic Arts studio (NASDAQ: EA)

Category: EA Studios


© Business Wire 2021
