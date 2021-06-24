Electronic Arts : The Sims 4 Sets the Stage This Summer With Sims Sessions, an All-New In-Game Music Festival

The Sims’ First-Ever In-Game Music Event to Feature Artists Bebe Rexha, Glass Animals and Joy Oladokun as They Debut Their Summer Hits in Simlish, June 29-July 7

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) and Maxis™ today announced Sims Sessions* – an in-game music festival taking place exclusively in the ever-popular life simulation game, The Sims™ 4 from June 29-July 7. Two-time Grammy-nominated pop star Bebe Rexha returns to The Sims and will perform in Simlish as Glass Animals’ lead singer Dave Bayley and singer, songwriter and producer Joy Oladokun also take to the in-game stage to open the virtual show.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210624005850/en/

The Sims™ 4 sets the stage this summer with Sims Sessions (Graphic: Business Wire)

THE SIMS TO DELIVER CAN’T-MISS DIGITAL MUSIC EXPERIENCES IN-GAME AND ON TIKTOK

The Sims has partnered with nearly 500 artists since 2004 to record their songs in the iconic language of Simlish for millions of Sims players around the world. Sims Sessions marks the first time Simlish songs will debut in-game and in an entirely new festival format. During Sims Sessions, players can explore the event with options to create their best festival fashions, camp out and shop exclusive digital merchandise featuring Bebe Rexha, Glass Animals and Joy Oladokun.

Players can also join The Sims, Bebe Rexha and some of TikTok’s most talented musical personalities for a virtual #SimlishSessions karaoke challenge on TikTok. The community will showcase their Simlish skills, sharing side-by-side duets with Bebe Rexha and featuring their own twists on her latest single Sabotage for a chance to be re-posted by the pop star.

“I’ve always been a fan of how The Sims empowers players to express their creativity with others in the game,” said Bebe Rexha. “Sims Sessions will be a fun experience for fans from around the world to enjoy music and hang with friends in a way that only The Sims can offer. I’m so excited to return to the game and also can’t wait to see the fans posting their Simlish videos of ‘Sabotage!’”

THE SIMS PARTNERS WITH MUSICAL ARTISTS TO PERFORM IN-GAME LIKE NEVER BEFORE

Dave Bayley will perform the Billboard-charting single Heat Waves from his electronic/pop band Glass Animals’ record catalogue. Multi-faceted performer Joy Oladokun will sing her powerful ballad Breathe Again before Bebe Rexha takes to the stage and her piano with a Simlish version of Sabotage from her second studio album Better Mistakes. Upon conclusion of the show, players can put on a performance of their own with fellow Sims on the festival stage.

“Sims Sessions is the next evolution of music in The Sims,” said Steve Schnur, Worldwide Executive and President of Music at EA. “Nowhere else can players hear and experience these exclusive performances by Bebe, Dave and Joy. With the self-expression destination that is Sims Sessions, EA will once again re-set the bar for gaming, music and global culture.”

Players interested in learning more about Sims Sessions and participating in the festivities can follow @TheSims on TikTok, Twitter, Instagram, like The Sims on Facebook, and visit TheSims4.com. The Sims Sessions is a free experience for players who own The Sims 4 game. For players brand new to The Sims, the game can be purchased at a discounted price before Sims Sessions kicks off, June 24- June 29.

DOWNLOAD ALL THE SIMS 4 ASSETS at EAPressPortal.com

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. The Company develops and delivers games, content and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices and personal computers.

In fiscal year 2021, EA posted GAAP net revenue of $5.6 billion. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, EA is recognized for a portfolio of critically acclaimed, high-quality brands such as EA SPORTS™ FIFA, Battlefield™, Apex Legends™, The Sims™, Madden NFL, Need for Speed™, Titanfall™ and F1™. More information about EA is available at www.ea.com/news.

Electronic Arts, Maxis, The Sims, EA SPORTS, Battlefield, Need for Speed, Apex Legends, and Titanfall are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc. John Madden, NFL, FIFA and F1 are the property of their respective owners and used with permission.

*REQUIRES THE SIMS 4 GAME (SOLD SEPARATELY) AND ALL GAME UPDATES TO PLAY.

Category: EA Studios

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210624005850/en/