Salesforce's disappointing guidance overshadows earnings beat, stock slips 4%

Salesforce Inc.'s stock initially slipped 4% in after-hours trading Wednesday after the company racked up revenue and earnings that topped analysts' estimates. It also provided updates on its recently released Einstein artificial-intelligence platform and on its cost-cutting moves.

HP meets estimates and sees PC market stabilizing in 2024, but stock still falls

HP Inc.'s stock fell 4% in extended trading Wednesday after the computing giant reported results that aligned with Wall Street's estimates.

WW International Says Oprah Winfrey Won't Stand for Re-Election to Board

The weight-management-services company said that Winfrey is also selling her stock in WW to donate the funds to the National Museum of African American History and Culture.

Snowflake's stock plunges as outlook misses and CEO steps down

Snowflake's stock was tumbling more than 20% in Wednesday's extended session after the company underwhelmed with its outlook and announced that its chief executive has left that post.

Walmart Computer Glitch Halts Sales and Returns at Stores

Thousands of U.S. Walmart locations reported problems with the company's point-of-sale system.

Electronic Arts to Slash About 5% of Workforce

Electronic Arts plans to cut about 5% of its workforce in a restructuring as it looks to reduce its real-estate footprint and modify its portfolio.

Coinbase confirms that some customers are seeing $0 balances in app glitch

'Our team is investigating this issue and will provide an update shortly. Your assets are safe.'

Wendy's Makes It Clear After Backlash: No Surge Pricing

The fast-food company says its dynamic-pricing strategy was misconstrued.

Axel Springer, Other European Media Sue Google For $2.3 Billion

The coalition of European media organizations allege they incurred losses from less competition in the advertising technology market.

Universal Music to Cut Costs, Reduce Headcount

The record label said it plans to cuts costs and reduce headcount as part of a strategic redesign after earnings increased in 2023.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-28-24 1715ET