Salesforce's disappointing guidance overshadows earnings beat, stock slips 4%

Salesforce Inc.'s stock initially slipped 4% in after-hours trading Wednesday after the company racked up revenue and earnings that topped analysts' estimates. It also provided updates on its recently released Einstein artificial-intelligence platform and on its cost-cutting moves.

HP meets estimates and sees PC market stabilizing in 2024, but stock still falls

HP Inc.'s stock fell 3% in extended trading Wednesday after the computing giant reported results that aligned with Wall Street's estimates.

WW International Says Oprah Winfrey Won't Seek Re-Election to Board

The weight-management-services company said that Winfrey is also selling her stock in WW to donate the funds to the National Museum of African American History and Culture.

Snowflake's stock plunges after earnings, with CEO switch a 'massive surprise'

The company disappointed with its latest outlook and stunned Wall Street with the news that its chief executive had left that post.

Apple Shareholders Reject AI Report Proposal

The shareholder meeting comes shortly after Apple shut down its effort to build an electric vehicle.

Walmart Computer Glitch Halts Sales and Returns at Stores

Thousands of U.S. Walmart locations reported problems with the company's point-of-sale system.

Electronic Arts to Slash About 5% of Workforce

Electronic Arts plans to cut about 5% of its workforce in a restructuring as it looks to reduce its real-estate footprint and modify its portfolio.

AMC delivers revenue beat helped by Taylor Swift and Beyoncé, yet stock drops

The movie-theater chain and original meme stock reported better-than-expected revenue and a narrower-than-expected loss in the quarter.

Coinbase confirms that some customers are seeing $0 balances in app glitch

'Our team is investigating this issue and will provide an update shortly. Your assets are safe.'

Wendy's Makes It Clear After Backlash: No Surge Pricing

The fast-food company says its dynamic-pricing strategy was misconstrued.

