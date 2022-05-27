Log in
    EA   US2855121099

ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.

(EA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/27 04:00:01 pm EDT
138.53 USD   -0.11%
05:07pRESPAWN AND LUCASFILM GAMES UNVEIL STAR WARS JEDI : Survivor, the Next Epic Chapter in the Acclaimed Action-Adventure Series
BU
05/25ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
05/23JPMorgan Chase, Electronic Arts rise; Broadcom, Amazon fall
AQ
Respawn and Lucasfilm Games Unveil Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, the Next Epic Chapter in the Acclaimed Action-Adventure Series

05/27/2022 | 05:07pm EDT
Cal Kestis Returns in New Trailer Revealed at Star Wars Celebration, Coming To PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC in 2023

Watch the debut trailer for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor here

Today at Star Wars Celebration, Respawn Entertainment, Electronic Arts, and Lucasfilm Games unveiled Star Wars Jedi: Survivor™, the next chapter of the beloved Star Wars action-adventure series chronicling the journey of Jedi Cal Kestis. Developed by the veteran team at Respawn under the leadership of game director Stig Asmussen, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will expand upon the iconic Star Wars stories, worlds, characters, and thrilling combat first experienced in the series’ debut title, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order™. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is being built for the current generation of gaming hardware to create a deeper and more expansive Star Wars experience for players worldwide when the game launches in 2023.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220527005043/en/

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (Graphic: Business Wire)

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (Graphic: Business Wire)

“Even before completing Jedi: Fallen Order, our team had a vision of how to carry the adventure for Cal, BD, and the crew into the sequel,” said Stig Asmussen, game director, Respawn. “For Jedi: Survivor, we are working in lockstep with Lucasfilm Games to build on the legacy of Jedi: Fallen Order. We’re leveraging advanced technology to create more dynamic Jedi combat and cinematic storytelling to expand on Cal’s story as he matures and survives during the dark times. We can’t wait to share more about the game with the world later this year.”

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor picks up five years after the events of Jedi: Fallen Order. Cal must stay one step ahead of the Empire’s constant pursuit as he begins to feel the weight of being one of the last remaining Jedi in the galaxy. Accompanied by his trusty companion BD-1, Cal will meet and ally himself with an array of unique and interesting characters on his journey. Jedi: Survivor will expand on the series’ dynamic combat in new and innovative ways. In order to survive, Cal must learn new skills and grow his connection with the Force.

“Millions of Star Wars fans have been captivated by the story of Cal Kestis, and we’re thrilled to be working with the world-class developers at Respawn to continue this epic tale,” said Douglas Reilly, vice president, Lucasfilm Games. “We could not be more excited to reveal Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and this next chapter of Cal Kestis’ journey with players around the world.”

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will be available in 2023 and is being developed for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5 and PC. Follow EA Star Wars on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on the latest news surrounding Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Assets for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor can be found here.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. The Company develops and delivers games, content and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices and personal computers.

In fiscal year 2022, EA posted GAAP net revenue of approximately $7 billion. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, EA is recognized for a portfolio of critically acclaimed, high-quality brands such as EA SPORTS™ FIFA, Battlefield™, Apex Legends™, The Sims™, Madden NFL, Need for Speed™, Titanfall™ and Plants vs. Zombies™. More information about EA is available at www.ea.com/news.

EA SPORTS, Ultimate Team, Battlefield, Need for Speed, Apex Legends, The Sims, Titanfall and Plants vs. Zombies are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc. John Madden, NFL, and FIFA are the property of their respective owners and used with permission.

Lucasfilm, the Lucasfilm logo, STAR WARS and related properties are trademarks and/or copyrights, in the United States and other countries, of Lucasfilm Ltd. and/or its affiliates. © & TM 2022 Lucasfilm Ltd. All rights reserved.


© Business Wire 2022
