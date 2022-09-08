Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Electronic Arts Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EA   US2855121099

ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.

(EA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:03 2022-09-08 pm EDT
125.71 USD   +0.12%
11:36aRidgeline Games Revealed as the Newest Studio Dedicated to the Battlefield Franchise
BU
10:03aGhana gaming collective offers haven from abuse
RE
06:36aBritish-Ghanaian gaming collective offers safe haven for players of diversity
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Ridgeline Games Revealed as the Newest Studio Dedicated to the Battlefield Franchise

09/08/2022 | 11:36am EDT
Led By Industry Veteran Marcus Lehto, the Seattle-Based Studio is Instrumental to Building the Future of the Franchise

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has revealed the newest addition to its family of over 20 development teams – Seattle-based Ridgeline Games. Led by Halo co-creator Marcus Lehto, and composed of industry veterans from around the world, Ridgeline Games will be focused on developing a narrative campaign set in the Battlefield universe.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005406/en/

Battlefield (Graphic: Business Wire)

Battlefield (Graphic: Business Wire)

“It is a great honor to have the opportunity to collaborate with DICE and Ripple Effect and lead the charge on expanding the narrative, storytelling and character development opportunities in the Battlefield series,” said Lehto, Game Director and head of Ridgeline Games.

Ridgeline Games is focused on building a diverse studio where everyone’s voice is valued and where creating a strong work-life balance is a priority. Located in beautiful Kirkland, Washington, the breathtaking views from the mountains are a strong influence on the studio’s mission - where cresting the ridgeline is a reminder of the work we do to reach the top and how we strive for that beauty in all we do.

With their ambition, passion, and years of experience across many of the best titles in the games industry, Marcus and team are excited to tell stories and take players on incredible adventures that are only possible within the Battlefield universe.

“We’re continuing to invest in the future of the franchise by bringing in new talent and perspectives,” said Vince Zampella, Respawn founder and head of the Battlefield franchise. “With Marcus and his team at Ridgeline Games joining the world-class global team we have already in place, Battlefield is in the strongest position to succeed.”

Follow Ridgeline Games on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on the latest surrounding this new team. To learn more about Ridgeline’s available job opportunities, please visit the EA Careers page.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. The Company develops and delivers games, content and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices and personal computers.

In fiscal year 2022, EA posted GAAP net revenue of approximately $7 billion. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, EA is recognized for a portfolio of critically acclaimed, high-quality brands such as EA SPORTS™ FIFA, Battlefield™, Apex Legends™, The Sims™, Madden NFL, Need for Speed™, Titanfall™ and Plants vs. Zombies™. More information about EA is available at www.ea.com/news.

EA SPORTS, Ultimate Team, Battlefield, Need for Speed, Apex Legends, The Sims, Titanfall and Plants vs. Zombies are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc. John Madden, NFL, and FIFA are the property of their respective owners and used with permission.

Category: Company News


© Business Wire 2022
