Today, Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) and Ascendant Studios released the launch trailer for Immortals of Aveum™, set to the brand new single “All Time Great” by rising rapper and musician Jufu, who has partnered with This Group Productions. This exciting launch trailer celebrates the upcoming release of Immortals of Aveum, the groundbreaking single-player, first-person magic shooter launching on August 22 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC via the EA app, Steam and Epic Games Store.

This high-powered track by Brooklyn-based rap star Jufu, is set to exhilarating gameplay footage of Jak and his fellow Immortals, Lucium’s elite order of magic-wielders. The trailer is filled with fast-paced combat and stunning environments and graphics - all set to a beat that is sure to get listeners ready to save the realm.

Social media star and rapper Julian Jeanmarie, better known as Jufu to his 3.1 Million fans on TikTok, is an up-and-coming artist from Brooklyn, New York. In speaking with his partnership, Jufu commented“All Time Great” echoes Jak’s journey into summoning and controlling his power, and I’m so excited to be partnering with EA and Ascendant Studios to release my new single alongside the launch trailer for Immortals of Aveum.”

“At its core, Immortals of Aveum is about a hero's journey, as Jak grows into and learns to utilize his unique abilities. Jufu's on a similar journey and his music really resonated with us as an expression of Jak's personality and swagger. Additionally, with our soundtrack featuring several different genres of music from hip-hop, orchestral, electronic, chill, ambient, and industrial, partnering with Jufu to bring his unique sound to the launch trailer was a no-brainer. We're thrilled to have partnered with Julian in a way that's authentic to him and our game,” said Bret Robbins, CEO and Game Director at Ascendant Studios.

In Immortals of Aveum, players take control of Jak, who discovers that he is an 'Unforeseen' - a person who has shown innate magical ability later in life - finding himself reluctantly caught in the middle of a raging war as a result. Under the tutelage of the powerful General Kirkan and an elite order of battlemages called the Immortals, Jak must take up an ancient artifact known as the Sigil and master all three colors of magic - blue, green, and red - in order to defeat Sandrakk, the powerful warlord of Rasharn and his mysterious lieutenant, The Hand. With powerful magic-wielders and legions of soldiers on both sides of the Everwar, Jak and the Immortals must uncover the mysteries of Aveum's troubled past, if there's any hope for turning the tides of the Everwar.

Immortals of Aveum is available August 22 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC via the EA app, Steam and Epic Games Store for $59.99 USD (PC) and $69.99 USD (consoles). Players who purchase the Deluxe Edition for $69.99 USD (PC) and $79.99 USD (consoles) will receive a unique sigil, three rings, two bracers and three totems; all valuable pieces of gear in the fight to save Aveum.* EA Play Pro members will get access to the Deluxe edition on the EA app†.

Watch the Launch Trailer here.

About Ascendant Studios

We are Ascendant: An independent AAA video game studio with ownership and creative control over our original IP. We’re passionate and creative. Obsessed with originality. Committed to quality. Focused on fun. Determined to rise above the status quo of our industry and live our dreams in an inclusive, collaborative, professional and sustainable work environment.

Founded by Bret Robbins, creative director of the original Dead Space and multiple Call of Duty campaigns, our studio is headquartered in San Rafael, California with the team distributed all over North America. Our passionate and experienced group of storytellers has led the creation of beloved franchises such as Halo, Telltale’s The Walking Dead, Marvel’s Spider-Man, Borderlands, The Wolf Among Us, Mafia, Tomb Raider, Gears of War, Metal Gear Solid, The Elder Scrolls, BioShock and more. Our debut single-player magic shooter and original fantasy IP, Immortals of Aveum, is available now on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via the EA app, Steam, and Epic Games Store.

To learn more about Ascendant Studios and Immortals of Aveum, visit www.ascendantstudios.com and follow on YouTube, Twitter, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

About EA Originals

This is EA Originals. A place where we dare to explore new and untold stories with worlds yet to be discovered. We’re driven by a passion for innovative experiences and fresh creative stories. We seek out brave developers with bold artistic vision as we help them reach larger global audiences while enjoying their creative freedom. To discover more, visit www.ea.com/ea-originals.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. The Company develops and delivers games, content and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices and personal computers.

In fiscal year 2023, EA posted GAAP net revenue of approximately $7.4 billion. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, EA is recognized for a portfolio of critically acclaimed, high-quality brands such as EA SPORTS FC™, Battlefield™, Apex Legends™, The Sims™, Madden NFL, Need for Speed™, Titanfall™, Plants vs. Zombies™ and F1®. More information about EA is available at www.ea.com/news.

EA SPORTS, EA SPORTS FC, Battlefield, Need for Speed, Apex Legends, The Sims, Titanfall and Plants vs. Zombies are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc. John Madden, NFL, and F1 are the property of their respective owners and used with permission.

