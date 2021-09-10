Wall Street ends down, Apple sinks on app store ruling

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
* U.S. producer prices rise solidly in August
* Apple falls after 'Fortnite' case ruling
* Kroger falls as shipping woes hurt margins
Sept 10 (Reuters) - Wall Street ended sharply lower on
Friday as investors weighed signs of higher inflation, while
Apple Inc tumbled following an unfavorable court ruling
related to its app store.
U.S. producer prices rose solidly in August, leading to the
biggest annual gain in nearly 11 years and indicating that high
inflation was likely to persist as the pandemic pressures supply
chains, data showed.
Sentiment also took a hit from Cleveland Federal Reserve
Bank President Loretta Mester's comments that she would still
like the central bank to begin tapering asset purchases this
year despite the weak August jobs report.
The S&P 500 has risen about 19% in 2021, buoyed by support
from dovish central bank policies and re-opening optimism.
However, Wall Street has moved sideways in recent sessions
as investor digest indications of increased inflation and
concerns about the Delta variant's impact on the economic
recovery. Investors are also uncertain about when the Federal
Reserve may begin reducing massive measures enacted last year to
shield the economy from the pandemic.
"The market is taking a breather," said Greg Bassuk, CEO of
AXS Investments. "Investors are looking for some outsized news
or information that is beyond the band of expectations,
something much more outsized, positively or negatively, that
will give investors better visibility into how things are going
to look for the balance of the year."
Apple dropped 3.3% after a judge struck down a core part of
its App Store rules, benefiting app makers. Its drop contributed
more than any other stocks to the Nasdaq and S&P 500's declines.
Shares of app makers rallied, with Spotify Technology
up 0.7%, and Activision Blizzard and
Electronic Arts both gaining about 2%.
Losses in the three main indexes accelerated toward the end
of the session.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.78% to close
at 34,607.72 points, while the S&P 500 lost 0.77% to
4,458.58.
The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.87% to 15,115.49.
For the week, the S&P 500 lost 1.7%, the Dow declined 2.15%
and the Nasdaq shed 1.61%.
Friday was the first time since February that the S&P 500
declined five days in a row.
The three main U.S. indexes got some support early from news
of a phone call between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese
leader Xi Jinping that was taken as a positive sign, which could
bring a thaw in ties between the world's two most important
trading partners.
All of the eleven S&P 500 sector indexes fell, with real
estate and utilities each down more than 1%
and leading the declines.
U.S.-listed Didi Global dropped 5% after Chinese
government officials told leading delivery and ride-hailing
companies to improve how they distributed incomes and ensure
rest periods for workers.
Grocer Kroger Co slumped nearly 8% after it said
global supply chain disruptions, freight costs, discounts and
wastage would hit its profit margins.
Volume on U.S. exchanges was 10.0 billion shares, compared
with the 9.2 billion average for the full session over the last
20 trading days.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a
1.84-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.88-to-1 ratio favored decliners.
The S&P 500 posted 15 new 52-week highs and 3 new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 55 new highs and 47 new lows.
(Additional reporting by Shashank Nayar and Shreyashi Sanyal in
Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni and Aurora Ellis)