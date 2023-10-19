ELECTRONIC SERVITOR PUBLICATION NETWORK inc.

2023 EQUITY INCENTIVE PLAN

STOCK OPTION AGREEMENT

As of the Date of Grant below, this Agreement terminates and replaces the Stock Option Grant dated February 1, 2023. Unless otherwise defined herein, the terms defined in the 2023 Equity Incentive Plan (the "Plan") shall have the same defined meanings in this Stock Option Agreement (the "Option Agreement").

I. NOTICE OF STOCK OPTION GRANT

Name:Greg Shockey

Address: (on file)

The undersigned Participant has been granted an Option to purchase Common Stock of the Company, subject to the terms and conditions of the Plan and this Option Agreement, as follows:

Date of Grant: October 12, 2023 Vesting Commencement Date: October 12, 2023 Exercise Price per Share: $ 0.07 Total Number of Shares Granted: 3,840,000 Total Exercise Price: $ 268,800 Type of Option: Incentive Stock Option X Nonstatutory Stock Option Expiration Date: October 12, 2033

Vesting Schedule :

This Option shall be exercisable, in whole or in part, according to the following vesting schedule:

One million one hundred forty thousand (1,140,000) of the Shares subject to the Option shall vest on the Vesting Commencement Date, and one-ninth (1/9th) of the remaining Shares subject to the Option shall vest on the first day of each fiscal quarter thereafter, subject to Participant continuing to be a Service Provider through each such date.

Termination Period :

This Option shall be exercisable for three (3) months after Participant ceases to be a Service Provider, unless such termination is due to Participant's death or Disability, in which case this Option shall be exercisable for twelve (12) months after Participant ceases to be a Service Provider. Notwithstanding the foregoing sentence, in no event may this Option be exercised after the Term/Expiration Date as provided above and this Option may be subject to earlier termination as provided in Section 13 of the Plan.

II. AGREEMENT

1. Grant of Option . The Administrator of the Company hereby grants to the Participant named in the Notice of Stock Option Grant in Part I of this Option Agreement ("Participant"), an option (the "Option") to purchase the number of Shares set forth in the Notice of Stock Option Grant, at the exercise price per Share set forth in the Notice of Stock Option Grant (the "Exercise Price"), and subject to the terms and conditions of the Plan, which is incorporated herein by reference. Subject to Section 18 of the Plan, in the event of a conflict between the terms and conditions of the Plan and this Option Agreement, the terms and conditions of the Plan shall prevail.

If designated in the Notice of Stock Option Grant as an Incentive Stock Option ("ISO"), this Option is intended to qualify as an Incentive Stock Option as defined in Section 422 of the Code. Nevertheless, to the extent that it exceeds the $100,000 rule of Code Section 422(d), this Option shall be treated as a Nonstatutory Stock Option ("NSO"). Further, if for any reason this Option (or portion thereof) shall not qualify as an ISO, then, to the extent of such nonqualification, such Option (or portion thereof) shall be regarded as an NSO granted under the Plan. In no event shall the Administrator, the Company or any Parent or Subsidiary or any of their respective employees or directors have any liability to Participant (or any other person) due to the failure of the Option to qualify for any reason as an ISO.

2. Exercise of Option .

(a) Right to Exercise . This Option shall be exercisable during its term in accordance with the Vesting Schedule set out in the Notice of Stock Option Grant and with the applicable provisions of the Plan and this Option Agreement.

(b) Method of Exercise . This Option shall be exercisable by delivery of an exercise notice in the form attached as Exhibit A (the "Exercise Notice") or in a manner and pursuant to such procedures as the Administrator may determine, which shall state the election to exercise the Option, the number of Shares with respect to which the Option is being exercised (the "Exercised Shares"), and such other representations and agreements as may be required by the Company. The Exercise Notice shall be accompanied by payment of the aggregate Exercise Price as to all Exercised Shares, together with any applicable tax withholding. This Option shall be deemed to be exercised upon receipt by the Company of such fully executed Exercise Notice accompanied by the aggregate Exercise Price, together with any applicable tax withholding.

No Shares shall be issued pursuant to the exercise of an Option unless such issuance and such exercise comply with Applicable Laws. Assuming such compliance, for income tax purposes the Shares shall be considered transferred to Participant on the date on which the Option is exercised with respect to such Shares.

3. Participant's Representations . In the event the Shares have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), at the time this Option is exercised, Participant shall, if required by the Company, concurrently with the exercise of all or any portion of this Option, deliver to the Company his or her Investment Representation Statement in the form attached hereto as Exhibit B .

4. Lock-Up Period . Participant hereby agrees that Participant shall not offer, pledge, sell, contract to sell, sell any option or contract to purchase, purchase any option or contract to sell, grant any option, right or warrant to purchase, lend, or otherwise transfer or dispose of, directly or indirectly, any Common Stock (or other securities) of the Company or enter into any swap, hedging or other arrangement that transfers to another, in whole or in part, any of the economic consequences of ownership of any Common Stock (or other securities) of the Company held by Participant (other than those included in the registration) for a period specified by the representative of the underwriters of Common Stock (or other securities) of the Company not to exceed one hundred and eighty (180) days following the effective date of any registration statement of the Company filed under the Securities Act (or such other period as may be requested by the Company or the underwriters to accommodate regulatory restrictions on (i) the publication or other distribution of research reports and (ii) analyst recommendations and opinions, including, but not limited to, the restrictions contained in NYSE Rule 472(f)(4), or any successor provisions or amendments thereto).

Participant agrees to execute and deliver such other agreements as may be reasonably requested by the Company or the underwriter which are consistent with the foregoing or which are necessary to give further effect thereto. In addition, if requested by the Company or the representative of the underwriters of Common Stock (or other securities) of the Company, Participant shall provide, within ten (10) days of such request, such information as may be required by the Company or such representative in connection with the completion of any public offering of the Company's securities pursuant to a registration statement filed under the Securities Act. The obligations described in this Section 4 shall not apply to a registration relating solely to employee benefit plans on Form S-1 or Form S-8 or similar forms that may be promulgated in the future, or a registration relating solely to a Commission Rule 145 transaction on Form S-4 or similar forms that may be promulgated in the future. The Company may impose stop-transfer instructions with respect to the shares of Common Stock (or other securities) subject to the foregoing restriction until the end of said one hundred and eighty (180) day (or other) period. Participant agrees that any transferee of the Option or shares acquired pursuant to the Option shall be bound by this Section 4.

5. Method of Payment . Payment of the aggregate Exercise Price shall be by any of the following, or a combination thereof, at the election of the Participant:

(a)cash;

(b)check;

(c)consideration received by the Company under a formal cashless exercise program adopted by the Company in connection with the Plan; or

(d)surrender of other Shares which (i) shall be valued at its Fair Market Value on the date of exercise, and (ii) must be owned free and clear of any liens, claims, encumbrances or security interests, if accepting such Shares, in the sole discretion of the Administrator, shall not result in any adverse accounting consequences to the Company.

6. Restrictions on Exercise . This Option may not be exercised until such time as the Plan has been approved by the stockholders of the Company, or if the issuance of such Shares upon such exercise or the method of payment of consideration for such shares would constitute a violation of any Applicable Law.

7. Non-Transferability of Option .

(a)This Option may not be transferred in any manner otherwise than by will or by the laws of descent or distribution and may be exercised during the lifetime of Participant only by Participant. The terms of the Plan and this Option Agreement shall be binding upon the executors, administrators, heirs, successors and assigns of Participant.

(b)Further, until the Company becomes subject to the reporting requirements of Section 13 or 15(d) of the Exchange Act, or after the Administrator determines that it is, will, or may no longer be relying upon the exemption from registration of Options under the Exchange Act as set forth in Rule 12h-1(f) promulgated under the Exchange Act (the "Reliance End Date"), Participant shall not transfer this Option or, prior to exercise, the Shares subject to this Option, in any manner other than (i) to persons who are "family members" (as defined in Rule 701(c)(3) of the Securities Act) through gifts or domestic relations orders, or (ii) to an executor or guardian of Participant upon the death or disability of Participant. Until the Reliance End Date, the Options and, prior to exercise, the Shares subject to this Option, may not be pledged, hypothecated or otherwise transferred or disposed of, including by entering into any short position, any "put equivalent position" or any "call equivalent position" (as defined in Rule 16a-1(h) and Rule 16a-1(b) of the Exchange Act, respectively), other than as permitted in clauses (i) and (ii) of this paragraph.

8. Term of Option . This Option may be exercised only within the term set out in the Notice of Stock Option Grant and may be exercised during such term only in accordance with the Plan and the terms of this Option Agreement.

9. Drag-Along . If the holders of a majority of the shares of the Company's voting stock then-outstanding (the "Majority Holders") propose to sell, assign or transfer, directly or indirectly, all of their shares of capital stock of the Company to any third party (a "Drag-Along Transfer"), the Majority Holders may exercise drag-along rights in accordance with and subject to the terms, conditions and procedures set forth in this Section 9 ("Drag-Along Rights").

(a)The Majority Holders shall give written notice (a "Drag-Along Notice") at least fifteen (15) days prior to the consummation of such proposed Drag-Along Transfer to Participant of any election by the Majority Holders to exercise their Drag-Along Rights hereunder, setting forth (i) the shares proposed to be transferred, (ii) the consideration to be received for such shares, (ii) the identity of the prospective transferee, and (iv) any other material terms and conditions of the proposed transaction. Such notice shall also specify the aggregate number of shares Participant shall be required to transfer. Any transfer of shares by Participant pursuant to the terms hereof shall be for the same amount and form of consideration per share as the Majority Holders will receive in such Drag-Along Transfer, as specified in the Drag-Along Notice.

(b)Within seven (7) days of delivery of the Drag-Along Notice, Participant shall deliver to the Majority Holders such instruments of transfer as shall be reasonably requested by the Majority Holders or the prospective transferee, including, as applicable, one or more stock certificates, properly endorsed for transfer to the transferee, together with a limited power-of-attorney authorizing the Majority Holders to transfer such Shares on the terms set forth in the Drag-Along Notice.

(c)In the event that any transfer pursuant to this Section 9 is structured as a merger, consolidation or business combination, or any sale of all or substantially all assets, Participant must further agree to (i) vote or provide a written consent in favor of the transaction, (ii) take such other action within its power, at no cost to it (other than fees and expenses payable to its advisors, which shall be paid by Participant), as may be required to effect such transaction, and (iii) take all action to waive any dissenters, appraisal or other similar rights with respect thereto.

(d)If the Drag-Along Transfer is not consummated within one hundred and eighty (180) days after delivery of the Drag-Along Notice, the Majority Holders shall (i) return to each Drag-Along Holder the limited power-of-attorney and all certificates representing the shares that Participant delivered pursuant to this Section 9 and any other documents in the possession of the Majority Holders executed by Participant in connection with the proposed Drag-Along Transfer.

(e)Notwithstanding the foregoing, a Drag-Along Holder will not be required to comply with this Section 9 in connection with any proposed Drag-Along Transfer, unless:

(i)Any representations and warranties to be made by Participant in connection with the Drag-Along Transfer are limited to representations and warranties related to authority, ownership and the ability to convey title to the Shares, including, but not limited to, representations and warranties that (i) Participant holds all right, title and interest in and to the Shares that Participant purports to hold, free and clear of all liens and encumbrances, (ii) the obligations of Participant in connection with the transaction have been duly authorized, if applicable, (iii) the documents to be entered into by Participant have been duly executed by Participant and delivered to the acquirer and are enforceable against Participant in accordance with their respective terms; and (iv) neither the execution and delivery of documents to be entered into in connection with the transaction, nor the performance of Participant's obligations thereunder, will cause a breach or violation of the terms of any agreement, law or judgment, order or decree of any court or governmental agency;

(ii)Participant shall not be liable for the inaccuracy of any representation or warranty made by any other person in connection with the Drag-Along Transfer, other than the Company (except to the extent that funds may be paid out of an escrow established to cover breach of representations, warranties and covenants of the Company as well as breach by any stockholder of any of the identical representations, warranties and covenants provided by all stockholders);

(iii)the liability for indemnification, if any, of Participant in the Drag-Along Transfer and for the inaccuracy of any representations and warranties made by the Company, the Majority Holders or the Purchaser in connection with such Drag-Along Transfer, is several and not joint (except to the extent that funds may be paid out of an escrow established to cover breach of representations, warranties and covenants of the Company as well as breach by any stockholder of any of the identical representations, warranties and covenants provided by all stockholders), and subject to any provisions of the Company's certificate of incorporation and bylaws, as amended, related to the allocation of the escrow, is pro rata in proportion to, and does not exceed, the amount of consideration paid to Participant in connection with such Drag-Along Transfer; and

(iv)upon the consummation of the Drag-Along Transfer, Participant will receive the same amount and form of consideration per share for Participant's shares as is received by the Majority Holders.

(f)All costs and expenses incurred by Participant in connection with any Drag-Along Transfer, including, without limitation, transfer taxes and legal, accounting and investment banking fees, shall be borne by Participant.

(g)Notwithstanding anything herein to the contrary, there shall be no liability on the part of the Majority Holders to Participant if a Drag-Along Transfer is not consummated for any reason, and the Majority Holders shall not be obligated to consummate the proposed Drag-Along Transfer, regardless of whether the Majority Holders have delivered a Drag-Along Notice in respect of such Proposed Drag-Along Transfer.

10. Power of Attorney . In order to secure the performance of Participant's obligations under Section 9, Participant hereby irrevocably appoints the Chief Executive Officer of the Company as Participant's attorney-in-fact and proxy of Participant (with full power of substitution) to vote, provide a written consent or take any other action with respect to Participant's shares if, and only in the event that, Participant fails to vote or provide a written consent with respect to Participant's shares in accordance with the terms of Section 9 or fails to take any other action in accordance with the terms of Section 9 within three (3) days of a request for such vote, written consent or action. Upon such failure, the Chief Executive Officer of the Company shall have and is hereby irrevocably granted a proxy to vote or provide a written consent with respect to Participant's shares for purposes of taking actions required by Section 9. Participant intends this proxy to be, and it shall be, irrevocable and coupled with an interest, and Participant shall take such further action and execute such other instruments as may be necessary to effectuate the intent of this proxy.

11. Tax Obligations .

(a) Tax Withholding . Participant agrees to make appropriate arrangements with the Company (or the Parent or Subsidiary employing or retaining Participant) for the satisfaction of all Federal, state, local and foreign income and employment tax withholding requirements if applicable to the Option exercise. Participant acknowledges and agrees that the Company may refuse to honor the exercise and refuse to deliver the Shares if such withholding amounts are not delivered at the time of exercise.

(b) Notice of Disqualifying Disposition of ISO Shares . If the Option granted to Participant herein is an ISO, and if Participant sells or otherwise disposes of any of the Shares acquired pursuant to the ISO on or before the later of (i) the date two (2) years after the Date of Grant, or (ii) the date one (1) year after the date of exercise, Participant shall immediately notify the Company in writing of such disposition. Participant agrees that Participant may be subject to income tax withholding by the Company on the compensation income recognized by Participant.

(c) Code Section 409A . Under Code Section 409A, an Option that vests after December 31, 2004 (or that vested on or prior to such date but which was materially modified after October 3, 2004) that was granted with a per Share exercise price that is determined by the Internal Revenue Service (the "IRS") to be less than the Fair Market Value of a Share on the date of grant (a "discount option") may be considered "deferred compensation." An Option that is a "discount option" may result in (i) income recognition by Participant prior to the exercise of the Option, (ii) an additional twenty percent (20%) federal income tax, and (iii) potential penalty and interest charges. The "discount option" may also result in additional state income, penalty and interest tax to the Participant. Participant acknowledges that the Company cannot and has not guaranteed that the IRS will agree that the per Share exercise price of this Option equals or exceeds the Fair Market Value of a Share on the date of grant in a later examination. Participant agrees that if the IRS determines that the Option was granted with a per Share exercise price that was less than the Fair Market Value of a Share on the date of grant, Participant shall be solely responsible for Participant's costs related to such a determination.

12. Entire Agreement; Governing Law . The Plan is incorporated herein by reference. The Plan and this Option Agreement constitute the entire agreement of the parties with respect to the subject matter hereof and supersede in their entirety all prior undertakings and agreements of the Company and Participant with respect to the subject matter hereof, and may not be modified adversely to the Participant's interest except by means of a writing signed by the Company and Participant. This Option Agreement is governed by the internal substantive laws, but not the choice of law rules of, Delaware.

13. No Guarantee of Continued Service . PARTICIPANT ACKNOWLEDGES AND AGREES THAT THE VESTING OF SHARES PURSUANT TO THE VESTING SCHEDULE HEREOF IS EARNED ONLY BY CONTINUING AS A SERVICE PROVIDER AT THE WILL OF THE COMPANY (OR THE PARENT OR SUBSIDIARY EMPLOYING OR RETAINING PARTICIPANT) AND NOT THROUGH THE ACT OF BEING HIRED, BEING GRANTED THIS OPTION OR ACQUIRING SHARES HEREUNDER. PARTICIPANT FURTHER ACKNOWLEDGES AND AGREES THAT THIS AGREEMENT, THE TRANSACTIONS CONTEMPLATED HEREUNDER AND THE VESTING SCHEDULE SET FORTH HEREIN DO NOT CONSTITUTE AN EXPRESS OR IMPLIED PROMISE OF CONTINUED ENGAGEMENT AS A SERVICE PROVIDER FOR THE VESTING PERIOD, FOR ANY PERIOD, OR AT ALL, AND SHALL NOT INTERFERE IN ANY WAY WITH PARTICIPANT'S RIGHT OR THE RIGHT OF THE COMPANY (OR THE PARENT OR SUBSIDIARY EMPLOYING OR RETAINING PARTICIPANT) TO TERMINATE PARTICIPANT'S RELATIONSHIP AS A SERVICE PROVIDER AT ANY TIME, WITH OR WITHOUT CAUSE.

Participant acknowledges receipt of a copy of the Plan and represents that he or she is familiar with the terms and provisions thereof, and hereby accepts this Option subject to all of the terms and provisions thereof. Participant has reviewed the Plan and this Option in their entirety, has had an opportunity to obtain the advice of counsel prior to executing this Option and fully understands all provisions of the Option. Participant hereby agrees to accept as binding, conclusive and final all decisions or interpretations of the Administrator upon any questions arising under the Plan or this Option. Participant further agrees to notify the Company upon any change in the residence address indicated below.

PARTICIPANT ELECTRONIC SERVITOR PUBLICATION NETWORK INC. _______________________________________ _____________________________________ Signature Signature Greg Shockey Peter Hager, CEO

[Signature Page to Stock Option Agreement]

EXHIBIT A

2023 EQUITY INCENTIVE PLAN

EXERCISE NOTICE

ELECTRONIC SERVITOR PUBLICATION NETWORK INC.

400 1ST Ave N., Suite 100

Minneapolis, MN 55401

Attention: Chief Executive Officer

1. Exercise of Option . Effective as of today, ________________, ____, the undersigned ("Participant") hereby elects to exercise Participant's option (the "Option") to purchase ________________ shares of the Common Stock (the "Shares") of ELECTRONIC SERVITOR PUBLICATION NETWORK INC. (the "Company") under and pursuant to the 2023 Equity Incentive Plan (the "Plan") and the Stock Option Agreement dated ______________, _____ (the "Option Agreement").

2. Delivery of Payment . Participant herewith delivers to the Company the full purchase price of the Shares, as set forth in the Option Agreement, and any and all withholding taxes due in connection with the exercise of the Option.

3. Representations of Participant . Participant acknowledges that Participant has received, read and understood the Plan and the Option Agreement and agrees to abide by and be bound by their terms and conditions.

4. Rights as Stockholder . Until the issuance of the Shares (as evidenced by the appropriate entry on the books of the Company or of a duly authorized transfer agent of the Company), no right to vote or receive dividends or any other rights as a stockholder shall exist with respect to the Common Stock subject to an Award, notwithstanding the exercise of the Option. The Shares shall be issued to Participant as soon as practicable after the Option is exercised in accordance with the Option Agreement. No adjustment shall be made for a dividend or other right for which the record date is prior to the date of issuance except as provided in Section 13 of the Plan.

5. Company's Right of First Refusal . Before any Shares held by Participant or any transferee (either being sometimes referred to herein as the "Holder") may be sold or otherwise transferred (including transfer by gift or operation of law), the Company or its assignee(s) shall have a right of first refusal to purchase the Shares on the terms and conditions set forth in this Section 5 (the "Right of First Refusal").

(a) Notice of Proposed Transfer . The Holder of the Shares shall deliver to the Company a written notice (the "Notice") stating: (i) the Holder's bona fide intention to sell or otherwise transfer such Shares; (ii) the name of each proposed purchaser or other transferee ("Proposed Transferee"); (iii) the number of Shares to be transferred to each Proposed Transferee; and (iv) the bona fide cash price or other consideration for which the Holder proposes to transfer the Shares (the "Offered Price"), and the Holder shall offer the Shares at the Offered Price to the Company or its assignee(s).

(b) Exercise of Right of First Refusal . At any time within thirty (30) days after receipt of the Notice, the Company and/or its assignee(s) may, by giving written notice to the Holder, elect to purchase all, but not less than all, of the Shares proposed to be transferred to any one or more of the Proposed Transferees, at the purchase price determined in accordance with subsection (c) below.

(c) Purchase Price . The purchase price ("Purchase Price") for the Shares purchased by the Company or its assignee(s) under this Section 5 shall be the Offered Price. If the Offered Price includes consideration other than cash, the cash equivalent value of the non-cash consideration shall be determined by the Board of Directors of the Company in good faith.

(d) Payment . Payment of the Purchase Price shall be made, at the option of the Company or its assignee(s), in cash (by check), by cancellation of all or a portion of any outstanding indebtedness of the Holder to the Company (or, in the case of repurchase by an assignee, to the assignee), or by any combination thereof within thirty (30) days after receipt of the Notice or in the manner and at the times set forth in the Notice.

(e) Holder's Right to Transfer . If all of the Shares proposed in the Notice to be transferred to a given Proposed Transferee are not purchased by the Company and/or its assignee(s) as provided in this Section 5, then the Holder may sell or otherwise transfer such Shares to that Proposed Transferee at the Offered Price or at a higher price, provided that such sale or other transfer is consummated within one hundred and twenty (120) days after the date of the Notice, that any such sale or other transfer is effected in accordance with any applicable securities laws and that the Proposed Transferee agrees in writing that the provisions of this Section 5 shall continue to apply to the Shares in the hands of such Proposed Transferee. If the Shares described in the Notice are not transferred to the Proposed Transferee within such period, a new Notice shall be given to the Company, and the Company and/or its assignees shall again be offered the Right of First Refusal before any Shares held by the Holder may be sold or otherwise transferred.

(f) Exception for Certain Family Transfers . Anything to the contrary contained in this Section 5 notwithstanding, the transfer of any or all of the Shares during the Participant's lifetime or on the Participant's death by will or intestacy to the Participant's immediate family or a trust for the benefit of the Participant's immediate family shall be exempt from the provisions of this Section 5. "Immediate Family" as used herein shall mean spouse, lineal descendant or antecedent, father, mother, brother or sister. In such case, the transferee or other recipient shall receive and hold the Shares so transferred subject to the provisions of this Section 5, and there shall be no further transfer of such Shares except in accordance with the terms of this Section 5.

(g) Termination of Right of First Refusal . The Right of First Refusal shall terminate as to any Shares upon the earlier of (i) the first sale of Common Stock of the Company to the general public, or (ii) a Change in Control in which the successor corporation has equity securities that are publicly traded.

6. Tax Consultation . Participant understands that Participant may suffer adverse tax consequences as a result of Participant's purchase or disposition of the Shares. Participant represents that Participant has consulted with any tax consultants Participant deems advisable in connection with the purchase or disposition of the Shares and that Participant is not relying on the Company for any tax advice.

7. Restrictive Legends and Stop-Transfer Orders .

(a) Legends . Participant understands and agrees that the Company shall cause the legends set forth below or legends substantially equivalent thereto, to be placed upon any certificate(s) evidencing ownership of the Shares together with any other legends that may be required by the Company or by state or federal securities laws:

THE SECURITIES REPRESENTED HEREBY HAVE NOT BEEN REGISTERED UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT OF 1933 (THE "ACT") AND MAY NOT BE OFFERED, SOLD OR OTHERWISE TRANSFERRED, PLEDGED OR HYPOTHECATED UNLESS AND UNTIL REGISTERED UNDER THE ACT OR, IN THE OPINION OF COUNSEL SATISFACTORY TO THE ISSUER OF THESE SECURITIES, SUCH OFFER, SALE OR TRANSFER, PLEDGE OR HYPOTHECATION IS IN COMPLIANCE THEREWITH.

THE SHARES REPRESENTED BY THIS CERTIFICATE ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN RESTRICTIONS ON TRANSFER AND A RIGHT OF FIRST REFUSAL HELD BY THE ISSUER OR ITS ASSIGNEE(S) AS SET FORTH IN THE EXERCISE NOTICE BETWEEN THE ISSUER AND THE ORIGINAL HOLDER OF THESE SHARES, A COPY OF WHICH MAY BE OBTAINED AT THE PRINCIPAL OFFICE OF THE ISSUER. SUCH TRANSFER RESTRICTIONS AND RIGHT OF FIRST REFUSAL ARE BINDING ON TRANSFEREES OF THESE SHARES.

THE SHARES REPRESENTED BY THIS CERTIFICATE ARE SUBJECT TO RESTRICTIONS ON TRANSFER FOR A PERIOD OF TIME FOLLOWING THE EFFECTIVE DATE OF THE UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF THE COMPANY'S SECURITIES SET FORTH IN AN AGREEMENT BETWEEN THE ISSUER AND THE ORIGINAL HOLDER OF THESE SHARES AND MAY NOT BE SOLD OR OTHERWISE DISPOSED OF BY THE HOLDER PRIOR TO THE EXPIRATION OF SUCH PERIOD WITHOUT THE CONSENT OF THE COMPANY OR THE MANAGING UNDERWRITER.

(b) Stop-Transfer Notices . Participant agrees that, in order to ensure compliance with the restrictions referred to herein, the Company may issue appropriate "stop transfer" instructions to its transfer agent, if any, and that, if the Company transfers its own securities, it may make appropriate notations to the same effect in its own records.

(c) Refusal to Transfer . The Company shall not be required (i) to transfer on its books any Shares that have been sold or otherwise transferred in violation of any of the provisions of this Exercise Notice or (ii) to treat as owner of such Shares or to accord the right to vote or pay dividends to any purchaser or other transferee to whom such Shares shall have been so transferred.

8. Successors and Assigns . The Company may assign any of its rights under this Exercise Notice to single or multiple assignees, and this Exercise Notice shall inure to the benefit of the successors and assigns of the Company. Subject to the restrictions on transfer herein set forth, this Exercise Notice shall be binding upon Participant and his or her heirs, executors, administrators, successors and assigns.

9. Interpretation . Any dispute regarding the interpretation of this Exercise Notice shall be submitted by Participant or by the Company forthwith to the Administrator, which shall review such dispute at its next regular meeting. The resolution of such a dispute by the Administrator shall be final and binding on all parties.

10. Governing Law; Severability . This Exercise Notice is governed by the internal substantive laws, but not the choice of law rules, of Delaware. In the event that any provision hereof becomes or is declared by a court of competent jurisdiction to be illegal, unenforceable or void, this Exercise Notice shall continue in full force and effect.

11. Entire Agreement . The Plan and Option Agreement are incorporated herein by reference. This Exercise Notice, the Plan, the Option Agreement and the Investment Representation Statement constitute the entire agreement of the parties with respect to the subject matter hereof and supersede in their entirety all prior undertakings and agreements of the Company and Participant with respect to the subject matter hereof and may not be modified adversely to the Participant's interest except by means of a writing signed by the Company and Participant.

Submitted by: Accepted by: PARTICIPANT ELECTRONIC SERVITOR PUBLICATION NETWORK INC. Signature By Greg Shockey Print Name Print Name Title Address: Address: (on file) 400 1st Ave. N., Suite 100 (on file) Minneapolis, MN 55401 Date Received

[Signature Page to Exercise Notice]

EXHIBIT B

INVESTMENT REPRESENTATION STATEMENT

PARTICIPANT: __________________________________________________

COMPANY: ELECTRONIC SERVITOR PUBLICATION NETWORK INC.

SECURITY: COMMON STOCK

SHARE AMOUNT: _________________________

DATE: _________________________

In connection with the purchase of the above-listed Securities, the undersigned Participant represents to the Company the following:

(a)Participant is aware of the Company's business affairs and financial condition and has acquired sufficient information about the Company to reach an informed and knowledgeable decision to acquire the Securities. Participant is acquiring these Securities for investment for Participant's own account only and not with a view to, or for resale in connection with, any "distribution" thereof within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act").

(b)Participant acknowledges and understands that the Securities constitute "restricted securities" under the Securities Act and have not been registered under the Securities Act in reliance upon a specific exemption therefrom, which exemption depends upon, among other things, the bona fide nature of Participant's investment intent as expressed herein. In this connection, Participant understands that, in the view of the Securities and Exchange Commission, the statutory basis for such exemption may be unavailable if Participant's representation was predicated solely upon a present intention to hold these Securities for the minimum capital gains period specified under tax statutes, for a deferred sale, for or until an increase or decrease in the market price of the Securities, or for a period of one (1) year or any other fixed period in the future. Participant further understands that the Securities must be held indefinitely unless they are subsequently registered under the Securities Act or an exemption from such registration is available. Participant further acknowledges and understands that the Company is under no obligation to register the Securities. Participant understands that the certificate evidencing the Securities shall be imprinted with any legend required under applicable state securities laws.

(c)Participant is familiar with the provisions of Rule 701 and Rule 144, each promulgated under the Securities Act, which, in substance, permit limited public resale of "restricted securities" acquired, directly or indirectly from the issuer thereof, in a non-public offering subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions. Rule 701 provides that if the issuer qualifies under Rule 701 at the time of the grant of the Option to Participant, the exercise shall be exempt from registration under the Securities Act. In the event the Company becomes subject to the reporting requirements of Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, ninety (90) days thereafter (or such longer period as any market stand-off agreement may require) the Securities exempt under Rule 701 may be resold, subject to the satisfaction of the applicable conditions specified by Rule 144, including in the case of affiliates (1) the availability of certain public information about the Company, (2) the amount of Securities being sold during any three (3) month period not exceeding specified limitations, (3) the resale being made in an unsolicited "broker's transaction," transactions directly with a "market maker" or "riskless principal transactions" (as those terms are defined under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934) and (4) the timely filing of a Form 144, if applicable.

In the event that the Company does not qualify under Rule 701 at the time of grant of the Option, then the Securities may be resold in certain limited circumstances subject to the provisions of Rule 144, which may require (i) the availability of current public information about the Company; (ii) the resale to occur more than a specified period after the purchase and full payment (within the meaning of Rule 144) for the Securities; and (iii) in the case of the sale of Securities by an affiliate, the satisfaction of the conditions set forth in sections (2), (3) and (4) of the paragraph immediately above.

(d)Participant further understands that in the event all of the applicable requirements of Rule 701 or 144 are not satisfied, registration under the Securities Act, compliance with Regulation A, or some other registration exemption shall be required; and that, notwithstanding the fact that Rules 144 and 701 are not exclusive, the Staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission has expressed its opinion that persons proposing to sell private placement securities other than in a registered offering and otherwise than pursuant to Rules 144 or 701 shall have a substantial burden of proof in establishing that an exemption from registration is available for such offers or sales, and that such persons and their respective brokers who participate in such transactions do so at their own risk. Participant understands that no assurances can be given that any such other registration exemption shall be available in such event.

PARTICIPANT



Signature



Print Name



Date

[Signature Page to Investment Representation Statement]