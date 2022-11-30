Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Electrovaya Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EFL   CA28617B1013

ELECTROVAYA INC.

(EFL)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03:59 2022-11-29 pm EST
1.150 CAD   +0.88%
08:01aAs EV Manufacturers Look To Reduce Fire Hazards, Electrovaya Aims To Offer The Safest Lithium Ion Battery In The Industry
EQ
11/22Electrovaya to Develop New Generation of Stationary Battery Energy Storage Systems Using Its Proprietary Infinity Battery Technology
CI
11/09Electrovaya Inc. announced that it has received CAD 14.843472 million in funding
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

As EV Manufacturers Look To Reduce Fire Hazards, Electrovaya Aims To Offer The Safest Lithium Ion Battery In The Industry

11/30/2022 | 08:01am EST
EQS-News: Electrovaya Inc.
As EV Manufacturers Look To Reduce Fire Hazards, Electrovaya Aims To Offer The Safest Lithium Ion Battery In The Industry

30.11.2022 / 14:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

As electric vehicles (EVs) from Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM), Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F) and Stellantis NV (NYSE: STLA) catch fire in the wake of Hurricane Ian, manufacturers have placed renewed urgency on finding safer, less fire-prone batteries to power their EVs.

The outbreak of EV fires mirrors the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in 2012 when over 300 EVs manufactured by Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) caught fire in Newark, New Jersey.

To address those serious safety issues, Electrovaya Inc. (OTCQB: EFLVF) has spent decades refining its proprietary Infinity Battery platform to offer one of the safest lithium-ion batteries on the market. Here’s what sets its technology apart from the rest.

Solving Lithium Ion Battery Safety Issues Remains An Industry Wide Challenge

Leading EV battery suppliers like LG Energy Solution Ltd. (KRX: 373220), Panasonic Holdings (OTCMKTS: PCRFY) and Contemporary Amperex Technologies Co. Ltd. (SHE: 300750) have been working hard to improve the safety of their technology but still face regular recalls. That’s because lithium-ion batteries are fire-prone by nature. The liquid electrolyte that the battery’s charge flows through is a highly flammable solvent.While certain design features can help minimize safety and fire risk, defective materials, damage, or the gradual degradation of materials with time can all make the battery more vulnerable to failure.

Electrovaya’s Infinity Battery Aims to Set the Standard for Safety in Lithium Ion Technology

To make its Infinity Battery platform as safe as possible, Electrovaya uses a pouch cell design with a proprietary electrolyte optimized to withstand high temperatures and a unique woven ceramic separator that can withstand extreme heat.

That design ensures multiple levels of thermal protection to decrease the likelihood of a fire while the pouch cell design offers a final stop-gap safety measure to contain any fire within the sub-module where it ignited, thereby preventing flames from escaping the enclosure.

In addition to the safe design of the battery cells themselves, Electrovaya has developed its own cloud-based Battery Management System that monitors battery health, temperature and charging state to anticipate repairs and maintenance needed as well as automatically shut down the battery when it detects unsafe conditions. It’s features like these that helped the battery successfully pass safety testing to receive UL 2580 certification, an industry safety standard for EV batteries.

The technology, having already been used to power about 20,000 Daimler smart cars, Electrovaya says batteries with the Infinity Technology has had zero safety incidents to date, making them one of the few lithium ion battery platforms have no known safety incidents.

About Electrovaya Inc.

Electrovaya Inc. (TSX: EFL) (OTCQB: EFLVF) is a pioneering leader in the global energy transformation, focused on contributing to the prevention of climate change by supplying safe and long-lasting lithium-ion batteries without compromising energy and power. Electrovaya is a technology-focused company with extensive IP, designs, develops, and manufactures proprietary lithium-ion batteries, battery systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications. Company's Infinity line of batteries is focused on commercial vehicles and its Solid State Technology under Development is focused on passenger vehicles. To learn more about how Electrovaya is powering mobility and energy storage, please explore www.electrovaya.com.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Contact Details

Jason Roy

+1 905-855-4618

jroy@electrovaya.com

Company Website

http://www.electrovaya.com


News Source: News Direct

30.11.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Electrovaya Inc.
United States
ISIN: CA28617B1013
EQS News ID: 1501957

 
End of News EQS News Service

1501957  30.11.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1501957&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
