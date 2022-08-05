Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Electrovaya Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EFL   CA28617B1013

ELECTROVAYA INC.

(EFL)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03:56 2022-08-04 pm EDT
0.9800 CAD   -5.77%
07/22Electrovaya Announces Increase in Credit Facility to C$16 million
AQ
07/21Electrovaya Upsizes Credit Facility to $16 Million; Shares Up Nearly 5%
MT
07/21Electrovaya Inc. Announces Increase in Credit Facility to CAD 16 Million
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Electrovaya : Announces Date for Q3-2022 Financial Results & Conference Call

08/05/2022 | 09:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2022 / Electrovaya Inc. (TSX:EFL)(OTCQB:EFLVF), a lithium-ion battery technology and manufacturing company, announces that it will release its third quarter 2022 financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, after market close on Thursday August 11th, 2022. Followed by a conference call and webcast with slides at 5:00 p.m. EDT on the same day, presented by CEO, Dr. Raj DasGupta and CFO, John Gibson to discuss the financial results and provide a business update.

Conference Call Details:

To help ensure that the conference begins in a timely manner, please dial in 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

For those unable to participate in the conference call, a replay will be available for two weeks beginning on August 11, 2022 through August 25, 2022. To access the replay, the U.S. dial-in number is (877) 660-6853 and the non-U.S. dial-in number is (201) 612-7415. The replay conference ID is 13732191.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Contact:
Jason Roy
Director, Corporate Development and Investor Relations
Electrovaya Inc.
905-855-4618
jroy@electrovaya.com

About Electrovaya Inc.

Electrovaya Inc. (TSX:EFL) (OTCQB:EFLVF) is a pioneering leader in the global energy transformation, focused on contributing to the prevention of climate change by supplying safe and long-lasting lithium-ion batteries without compromising energy and power.. Electrovaya is a technology-focused company with extensive IP, designs, develops, and manufactures proprietary lithium-ion batteries, battery systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications. To learn more about how Electrovaya is powering mobility and energy storage, please explore www.electrovaya.com.

SOURCE: Electrovaya Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/710960/Electrovaya-Announces-Date-for-Q3-2022-Financial-Results-Conference-Call

Disclaimer

Electrovaya Inc. published this content on 05 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2022 13:15:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ELECTROVAYA INC.
07/22Electrovaya Announces Increase in Credit Facility to C$16 million
AQ
07/21Electrovaya Upsizes Credit Facility to $16 Million; Shares Up Nearly 5%
MT
07/21Electrovaya Inc. Announces Increase in Credit Facility to CAD 16 Million
CI
07/07Electrovaya Receives Battery Order for Materials Handling Electric Vehicles from Single..
CI
06/30ELECTROVAYA : Awarded New US Patent for Lithium Ion Electrode
PU
06/30Electrovaya Inc. Announces the Receipt of US Patent for Unique Battery Electrode Micros..
CI
06/30ELECTROVAYA BRIEF : New Patent for Microstructure Characteristics of Non-NMP produced lith..
MT
06/30ELECTROVAYA BRIEF : Says Awarded New US Patent for Lithium Ion Electrode
MT
06/28ELECTROVAYA : to Speak at Upcoming Battery Technology Conferences
PU
06/14ELECTROVAYA : Appoints John Gibson as its Chief Financial Officer
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 22,9 M - -
Net income 2022 -5,65 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -19,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 112 M 112 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,90x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,21x
Nbr of Employees 37
Free-Float 62,0%
Chart ELECTROVAYA INC.
Duration : Period :
Electrovaya Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELECTROVAYA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,76 $
Average target price 2,00 $
Spread / Average Target 163%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rajshekar Das Gupta Director, Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Sankar Das Gupta Executive Chairman & President
John Gibson Chief Financial Officer
Carolyn Hansson Independent Director
Bejoy Das Gupta Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELECTROVAYA INC.5.38%112
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED-14.81%181 130
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.0.00%79 385
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD.-18.92%26 957
ECOPRO BM. CO., LTD.2.24%9 555
GOTION HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD.-25.44%9 424