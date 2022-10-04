Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Electrovaya Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EFL   CA28617B1013

ELECTROVAYA INC.

(EFL)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03:42 2022-10-04 pm EDT
1.110 CAD   +6.73%
04:03pElectrovaya To Build Its First U.S. Gigafactory in New York State, To Open In Phases Starting In Late 2023
AQ
04:02pElectrovaya To Build Its First U.S. Gigafactory in New York State, To Open In Phases Starting In Late 2023
EQ
06:13aElectrovaya to Establish Lithium-Ion Gigafactory in New York State
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Electrovaya To Build Its First U.S. Gigafactory in New York State, To Open In Phases Starting In Late 2023

10/04/2022 | 04:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS-News: Electrovaya Inc.
Electrovaya To Build Its First U.S. Gigafactory in New York State, To Open In Phases Starting In Late 2023

04.10.2022 / 22:01 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Electrovaya Inc. ELF:TO EFLVF recently announced that it has selected New York State as the location for its first U.S. gigafactory (the “Gigafactory”), for the production of cells and batteries.

Electrovaya will set up operations at a 137,000-square-foot plant on a 52-acre campus near Jamestown, NY. The Company is developing the Gigafactory due to rising demand for its lithium-ion batteries, which provide superior safety and longevity in demanding applications for e-forklifts, e-trucks, e-robots, e-buses and more.

Dr. Raj Das Gupta, CEO of Electrovaya, said: “Electrovaya is proud to build our first U.S. gigafactory in New York State to manufacture our high-performance lithium-ion battery products with 100% renewable energy. We are very pleased to have strong support from the State for this venture and expect to continue to find additional non-dilutive funding to support capital needs.”

“The Gigafactory will achieve three key objectives for the Company: Increase our manufacturing capacity to meet growing demand, improve our supply chain security and overall gross margins through added vertical integration, and develop additional market opportunities given the significant U.S.-based manufacturing capacity,” continued Dr. Das Gupta.

Empire State Development (ESD) is assisting the project by providing up to $4 million of tax credits through the performance-based Excelsior Jobs Program, and $2.5 million of funding through the Regional Council Capital Fund Program. The Gigafactory will be located in a former electronics manufacturing facility and is expected to create approximately 250 new jobs, with expected production of more than one GWh of battery and energy storage systems over the next five years.

Electrovaya will also be eligible for other New York State funds, as well as U.S. federal funding from various agencies and programs. In July, the New York Power Authority Board of Trustees approved an allocation of more than 1.5 megawatts of low-cost hydropower under the Power Authority’s Industrial Economic Development program to meet the increased electric load resulting from the Gigafactory. The final capital cost of the facility is estimated at approximately $75 million, and it is expected to open in phases starting in late 2023.

About Electrovaya Inc.Electrovaya Inc. (TSX:EFL) (OTCQB:EFLVF) is a pioneering leader in the global energy transformation, focused on contributing to the prevention of climate change by supplying safe and long-lasting lithium-ion batteries without compromising energy and power. Electrovaya is a technology-focused company with extensive IP, designs, develops, and manufactures proprietary lithium-ion batteries, battery systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications. Company's Infinity line of batteries is focused on commercial vehicles and its Solid State Technology under Development is focused on passenger vehicles. To learn more about how Electrovaya is powering mobility and energy storage, please explore www.electrovaya.com.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Contact Details

Electrovaya Inc.

Jason Roy

+1 905-855-4618

jroy@electrovaya.com

Company Website

https://electrovaya.com


News Source: News Direct

04.10.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Electrovaya Inc.
United States
ISIN: CA28617B1013
EQS News ID: 1456843

 
End of News EQS News Service

1456843  04.10.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1456843&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about ELECTROVAYA INC.
04:03pElectrovaya To Build Its First U.S. Gigafactory in New York State, To Open In Phases St..
AQ
04:02pElectrovaya To Build Its First U.S. Gigafactory in New York State, To Open In Phases St..
EQ
06:13aElectrovaya to Establish Lithium-Ion Gigafactory in New York State
AQ
10/03Electrovaya Plans to Build a US$75-Million Battery Factory in Upstate New York
MT
10/03IIROC Trade Resumption - EFL
AQ
10/03IIROC Trading Halt - EFL
AQ
08/11Electrovaya : Reports Q3 FY2022 Results
PU
08/11Transcript : Electrovaya Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 11, 2022
CI
08/11Electrovaya Inc. Provides Revenue Guidance for the Fourth Quarter, Full Year 2022 and 2..
CI
08/11Electrovaya Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended J..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 20,8 M - -
Net income 2022 -6,33 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -16,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 112 M 113 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,40x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,46x
Nbr of Employees 37
Free-Float 62,0%
Chart ELECTROVAYA INC.
Duration : Period :
Electrovaya Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELECTROVAYA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,76 $
Average target price 2,04 $
Spread / Average Target 168%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rajshekar Das Gupta Director, Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Sankar Das Gupta Executive Chairman & President
John Gibson Chief Financial Officer
Carolyn Hansson Independent Director
Bejoy Das Gupta Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELECTROVAYA INC.5.38%112
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED-31.82%137 534
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.0.00%69 562
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD.-28.41%22 580
PYLON TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.103.05%8 706
GOTION HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD.-40.43%7 634