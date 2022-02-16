Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  Electrovaya Inc.
  News
  Summary
    EFL   CA28617B1013

ELECTROVAYA INC.

(EFL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Electrovaya : to Participate in the Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series

02/16/2022 | 02:46pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2022 / Electrovaya Inc. (TSX:EFL)(OTCQB:EFLVF), a lithium ion battery manufacturer with industry-leading safety, cycle-life and performance, with substantial intellectual property. Will be participating in the Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, February 17, at 2:00pm EST. Electrovaya's COO Raj DasGupta will be providing an overview of the company's lithium-ion and solid-state battery platforms and growth strategy. Registration for the live webcast of the fireside chat is available Here, and this event is open to all investors. A replay of the fireside chat will be made available on Electrovaya's event page.

About Water Tower Research

Water Tower Research is a shareholder communication and engagement platform powered by senior industry experts with significant Wall Street experience. We create, deliver, and maintain the information flow required to build and preserve relationships with every stakeholder and potential investor. Our foundation is built on Wall Street veterans using open digital distribution strategies that are accessible by everyone. "Research for the Other 99% ™ " opens the door to reach a much broader and diverse set of investors while helping to strengthen overall communications, transparency, and engagement.

About Electrovaya Inc.

Electrovaya Inc. (TSX:EFL) (OTCQB:EFLVF) designs, develops and manufactures proprietary Lithium Ion batteries, battery systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation and other specialized applications. Electrovaya is a technology focused company with extensive IP. Headquartered in Ontario, Canada, Electrovaya has production facilities in Canada with customers around the globe. To learn more about how Electrovaya is powering mobility and energy storage, please explore www.electrovaya.com.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Contact:
Jason Roy - Director, Investor Relations and Communications
Electrovaya Inc. / Telephone: 905-855-4618 / Email: jroy@electrovaya.com

SOURCE: Electrovaya Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/689142/Electrovaya-to-Participate-in-the-Water-Tower-Research-Fireside-Chat-Series

Disclaimer

Electrovaya Inc. published this content on 16 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2022 19:45:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 27,2 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 92,9 M 92,9 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,41x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,28x
Nbr of Employees 37
Free-Float -
Chart ELECTROVAYA INC.
Duration : Period :
Electrovaya Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELECTROVAYA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,63 $
Average target price 2,16 $
Spread / Average Target 241%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sankar Das Gupta President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard Peter Halka Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Executive VP
Alexander McLean Chairman
Rajshekar Das Gupta Chief Operating Officer
James K. Jacobs Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELECTROVAYA INC.-12.90%93
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED-9.73%193 778
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD.-27.13%26 257
GOTION HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD.-21.25%10 662
SUNWODA ELECTRONIC CO.,LTD-15.99%9 529
BEIJING EASPRING MATERIAL TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-7.63%6 332