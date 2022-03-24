Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ELDN   US28617K1016

ELEDON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(ELDN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Eledon Pharmaceuticals : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Operating and Financial Results - Form 8-K

03/24/2022 | 04:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Operating and Financial Results

Topline data from Phase 2a trial of tegoprubart in ALS expected in 2Q 2022

Ongoing clinical studies evaluating tegoprubart in kidney transplantation, IgA nephropathy, and islet cell transplantation with initial readouts anticipated in late 2022

Cash balance of $84.8M, sufficient to fund operations into 2024

Conference call today at 4:30 PM ET

IRVINE, Calif., March 24, 2022 - Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Eledon") (NASDAQ: ELDN), a patient-focused clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to the development of innovative and impactful treatments for organ and cell transplantation, autoimmune conditions, and neurodegenerative disease, today reported its fourth quarter and full-year 2021 operating and financial results.

"In 2021, our first full year following the acquisition of the rights to tegoprubart, we fully enrolled our ALS trial, initiated several other pre-clinical and clinical trials across four programs, and created momentum heading into 2022," said David-Alexandre C. Gros, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Eledon. "We now enter a pivotal year for Eledon, and we look forward to sharing the results beginning with topline readout from our Phase 2a study in ALS in the second quarter, followed by initial clinical readouts in our other tegoprubart programs anticipated by year-end."

Fourth Quarter 2021 and Recent Corporate Developments

Completed enrollment of all four cohorts in ongoing Phase 2a study with tegoprubart in Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS).

Received regulatory clearance to initiate a Phase 1b clinical trial in the United Kingdom in addition to Canada, evaluating tegoprubart as a replacement for tacrolimus as an immunosuppressive regimen component in patients undergoing kidney transplantation.

Received regulatory clearance to initiate a Phase 2a clinical trial in Australia, New Zealand and Malaysia, evaluating tegoprubart for the treatment of IgA Nephropathy, with plans to expand the study in up to eight additional countries in 2022.

Obtained FDA clearance to initiate a Phase 2a U.S. clinical trial in islet cell transplantation utilizing tegoprubart to prevent allograft rejection for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes.

Presented pre-clinical data showing the effectiveness of tegoprubart in preventing islet cell allograft rejection resulting in improved metabolic control in a nonhuman primate model of diabetes at the International Pancreas and Islet Transplantation Association (IPITA) Congress.

Announced a collaborative research agreement to incorporate CareDx's biomarker and predictive algorithm technologies to assess longer-term allograft survival into Eledon's clinical trials of tegoprubart in renal transplantation.

Successfully completed non-human primate kidney transplantation study with tegoprubart as monotherapy for the prevention of kidney allograft rejection.

Upcoming Anticipated 2022 Milestones

2Q 2022: topline data from Phase 2a trial of tegoprubart in ALS.

4Q 2022: initial open label data from Phase 1b trial of tegoprubart in kidney transplantation.

4Q 2022: initial open label data from Phase 2a trial of tegoprubart in IgAN.

4Q 2022: initial open label data from Phase 2a trial of tegoprubart in islet cell transplantation.

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2021

The company reported a net loss of $8.8 million, or $0.59 per share, for the three months ended December 31, 2021, compared to a net loss of $5.9 million, or $2.13 per share, for the same period in 2020.

Research and development expenses were $6.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021, compared to $3.0 million for the comparable period in 2020, an increase of $3.2 million. The increase in research and development spend primarily reflects an increase in clinical development costs and costs related to the production of clinical trial materials as we advance tegoprubart into global phase 1 and 2 clinical trials.

General and administrative expenses were $3.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021, compared to $3.3 million for the comparable period in 2020, a decrease of $0.1 million.

Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2021

The company reported a net loss of $34.5 million, or $2.33 per share, for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to a net loss of $22.8 million, or $15.72 per share, for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Research and development expenses were $23.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to $6.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, an increase of $17.6 million. The increase in research and development spend primarily reflects an increase in clinical development costs and costs related to the production of clinical trial materials as we advance tegoprubart into global phase 1 and 2 clinical trials.

General and administrative expenses were $13.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to $10.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, an increase of $3.0 million. The increase in general and administrative spend primarily reflects an increase in stock-based

compensation costs and other personnel costs associated with increased headcount, and an increase in general operating expenses. This was partially offset by a decrease in merger related costs of $2.9 million that were incurred for the year ended December 31, 2020, as a result of the Anelixis acquisition.No merger related expenses were recorded for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Cash Position

The company had approximately $84.8 million in cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2021, compared to $114.2 million in cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2020. The company believes that it has sufficient financial resources to fund operating activities into 2024.

Conference Call

Eledon will hold a conference call today, March 24, 2022 at 4:30 pm Eastern Time to discuss fourth quarter and full-year 2021 results. The dial-in numbers are 877-407-9039 for domestic callers and 201-689-8470 for international callers. The conference ID is 13723561. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.eledon.com. The webcast will be archived on the website following the completion of the call.

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals and tegoprubart (formerly AT-1501)

Eledon Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40 Ligand (CD40L, also called CD154) pathway to develop potential treatments for persons requiring an organ or cell-based transplant, living with autoimmune disease, or living with ALS. The company's lead compound in development is tegoprubart, an anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 ligand, a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential. Eledon is headquartered in Irvine, Calif. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.eledon.com.

Follow Eledon Pharmaceuticals on social media: LinkedIn; Twitter

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Any statements about the company's future expectations, plans and prospects, including statements about planned clinical trials, the development of product candidates, expected timing for initiation of future clinical trials, expected timing for receipt of data from clinical trials, the company's capital resources and ability to finance planned clinical trials, as well as other statements containing the words "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "expects," "estimates," "intends," "predicts," "projects," "targets," "looks forward," "could," "may," and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including: risks relating to the safety and efficacy of our drug candidates; risks relating to clinical development timelines, including interactions with regulators and clinical sides, as well as patient enrollment; risks relating to costs of clinical trials and the sufficiency of the company's capital resources to fund planned clinical trials; and risks associated with the impact of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. These risks and uncertainties, as well as other risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results to

differ significantly from the forward-looking statements contained herein, are discussed in our quarterly 10-Q, annual 10-K, and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be found at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and not of any future date, and the company expressly disclaims any intent to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Contact:

Stephen Jasper
Gilmartin Group
(858) 525 2047
stephen@gilmartinir.com

Source: Eledon Pharmaceuticals

ELEDON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share data)

December 31,

2021

2020

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

84,833

$

114,195

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

3,513

1,435

Total current assets

88,346

115,630

Operating lease asset, net

768

138

Goodwill

48,648

48,648

In-process research and development

32,386

32,386

Other assets

400

383

Total assets

$

170,548

$

197,185

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

1,813

$

1,366

Current operating lease liability

369

144

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

2,219

973

Total current liabilities

4,401

2,483

Deferred tax liability

1,752

4,106

Non-current operating lease liability

400

-

Total liabilities

6,553

6,589

Commitments and contingencies

Stockholders' equity:

Series X1 non-voting convertible preferred stock, $0.001 par value,

515,000 shares authorized; 108,070 shares issued and outstanding at

December 31, 2021 and 2020

-

-

Series X non-voting convertible preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 10,000 shares authorized; 6,204 and no shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively

-

-

Common stock, $0.001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized at

December 31, 2021 and 2020; 14,306,788 and 15,160,397 shares issued

and outstanding at December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively

14

15

Additional paid-in capital

278,880

270,974

Accumulated deficit

(114,899

)

(80,393

)

Total stockholders' equity

163,995

190,596

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

170,548

$

197,185

ELEDON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

Year Ended

December 31,

2021

2020

Operating expenses

Research and development

$

23,735

$

6,131

General and administrative

13,132

10,052

Restructuring expense

-

2,282

Total operating expenses

36,867

18,465

Loss from operations

(36,867

)

(18,465

)

Other income, net

7

79

Warrant inducement expense

-

(4,829

)

Loss before income tax benefit

(36,860

)

(23,215

)

Income tax benefit

2,354

404

Net loss and comprehensive loss

$

(34,506

)

$

(22,811

)

Net loss per share, basic and diluted

$

(2.33

)

$

(15.72

)

Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted

14,819,582

1,451,432

Disclaimer

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 24 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2022 20:23:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ELEDON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
04:24pELEDON PHARMACEUTICALS : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Operating and Financial..
PU
04:02pEledon Pharmaceuticals Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Operating and Financia..
GL
03/17Eledon Pharmaceuticals to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on..
GL
02/14Eledon Pharmaceuticals Provides Corporate Update and 2022 Outlook
AQ
02/08Eledon Pharmaceuticals to Participate in 11th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conf..
AQ
01/13ELEDON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Financial Statement..
AQ
2021Eledon Pharmaceuticals to Participate in January 2022 Investor Conferences
GL
2021HC Wainwright Adjusts Eledon Pharmaceuticals' Price Target to $25 From $35, Keeps Buy R..
MT
2021Eledon Pharmaceuticals Reports Third Quarter 2021 Operating and Financial Results - For..
PU
2021ELEDON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditi..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ELEDON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -38,9 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -1,48x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 52,1 M 52,1 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 10
Free-Float 90,6%
Chart ELEDON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 3,79 $
Average target price 27,75 $
Spread / Average Target 632%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David-Alexandre C. Gros Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven N. Perrin President, Director & Chief Scientific Officer
Paul Little Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Keith A. Katkin Chairman
Jeffrey D. Bornstein Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELEDON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-14.06%52
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-18.95%73 791
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.5.97%71 231
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INCORPORATED12.99%63 168
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-1.33%50 659
BIONTECH SE-35.48%40 172