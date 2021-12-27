Log in
    ELDN   US28617K1016

ELEDON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(ELDN)
Eledon Pharmaceuticals to Participate in January 2022 Investor Conferences

12/27/2021 | 05:18pm EST
IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Eledon”) (NASDAQ: ELDN), a patient-focused clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to the development of innovative and impactful treatments for organ and cell transplantation, autoimmune conditions, and neurodegenerative disease, today announced that members of management will be participating in two upcoming virtual investor conferences:

Event:LifeSci Partners Corporate Access Event (January 5-7, 2022)
Format:1x1 Meetings
  

To register for the LifeSci Partners Corporate Access Event, please use the following link: here.

Event:H.C. Wainwright BIOCNNECT Virtual Conference (January 10-13, 2022)
Format:Available on Demand Presentation for registered attendees via the H.C. Wainwright site and 1x1 Meetings
  

If you are interested in arranging a one-on-one meeting request for the H.C. Wainwright BIOCNNECT Virtual Conference, please contact your H.C. Wainwright representative, or contact Corey Davis at the address below.

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals and AT-1501

Eledon Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40 Ligand (CD40L, also called CD154) pathway to develop potential treatments for persons requiring an organ or cell-based transplant, living with autoimmune disease, or living with ALS. The company’s lead compound in development is AT-1501, an anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 ligand, a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential. Eledon is headquartered in Irvine, Calif. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.eledon.com.

Follow Eledon Pharmaceuticals on social media: LinkedIn; Twitter

Investor Contact
Corey Davis, Ph.D.         
LifeSci Advisors         
212-915-2577                 
cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com


© GlobeNewswire 2021
