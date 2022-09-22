Advanced search
    ELDN   US28617K1016

ELEDON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(ELDN)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-22 pm EDT
3.020 USD   -7.93%
04:06pEledon Pharmaceuticals to Present at Ladenburg Thalmann Healthcare Conference
GL
09/06Eledon Pharmaceuticals Gets FDA Clearance for Investigational New Drug Application for Tegoprubart
MT
09/06Eledon Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Clearance of IND Application to Evaluate Tegoprubart in IgA Nephropathy
GL
Eledon Pharmaceuticals to Present at Ladenburg Thalmann Healthcare Conference

09/22/2022 | 04:06pm EDT
IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Eledon”) (NASDAQ: ELDN), today announced that David-Alexandre C. Gros, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Ladenburg Thalmann Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. ET in New York City.

To register in advance for the fireside chat webcast, sign up here.

A webcast replay will be accessible following the live session on the Events page of the Investors section on the Company’s website at https://ir.eledon.com/events-and-presentations/events.

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals and tegoprubart (formerly AT-1501)

Eledon Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40 Ligand (CD40L, also called CD154) pathway to develop potential treatments for persons requiring an organ or cell-based transplant, living with autoimmune disease, or living with ALS. The company’s lead compound in development is tegoprubart, an anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 Ligand, a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential. Eledon is headquartered in Irvine, Calif. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.eledon.com.

Follow Eledon Pharmaceuticals on social media: LinkedIn; Twitter

Investor Contact:

Stephen Jasper
Gilmartin Group
(858) 525-2047
stephen@gilmartinir.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -41,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,28x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 45,1 M 45,1 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,80x
Nbr of Employees 12
Free-Float 90,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 3,28 $
Average target price 25,40 $
Spread / Average Target 674%
Managers and Directors
David-Alexandre C. Gros Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven N. Perrin President, Director & Chief Scientific Officer
Paul Little Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Keith A. Katkin Chairman
Jeffrey D. Bornstein Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELEDON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-25.62%45
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-12.55%79 589
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.8.41%73 193
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS27.69%71 911
BIONTECH SE-50.26%31 165
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-40.84%29 527