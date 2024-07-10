Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (the "Company") held its Annual Meeting of Stockholders on July 10, 2024 (the "Annual Meeting"). At the Annual Meeting, the Company's stockholders approved an amendment to the Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 2020 Long Term Incentive Plan (the "2020 Incentive Plan"). The 2020 Incentive Plan, as amended, (i) reflects an increase in the limit on the aggregate number of shares of the Company's common stock that may be delivered pursuant to all awards granted under the 2020 Incentive Plan by an additional 3,500,000 shares so that the new aggregate share limit under the 2020 Incentive Plan is 17,960,000 shares, and (ii) extends the date through which the Company may grant new awards under the 2020 Incentive Plan from April 26, 2033 to May 28, 2034.

The preceding summary of the 2020 Incentive Plan amendment is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the 2020 Incentive Plan, as amended, which is filed as Exhibit 10.1 hereto and incorporated herein by reference.