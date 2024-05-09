IRVINE, Calif., May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Eledon”) (Nasdaq: ELDN) today announced that the Company will participate in the American Transplant Congress (ATC) taking place in Philadelphia, PA from June 1-5, 2024. The Company will present a poster that features updated data from Eledon’s ongoing open-label Phase 1b trial and open-label extension study evaluating tegoprubart for the prevention of rejection in patients undergoing kidney transplantation.



Details on the poster presentation are below:

Title: Biomarkers of Inflammation and eGFR in an Ongoing Phase 1B Study of an Anti-CD40L Antibody Tegoprubart, for the Prevention of Rejection in Kidney Transplant

Presenter: Steve Perrin, Ph.D., President and Chief Scientific Officer, Eledon Pharmaceuticals

Poster Number: 6647

Session Date and Time: Monday, June 3, 9:15-10:00 A.M. ET & 2:30-3:15 P.M. ET

Following the poster presentation, a copy of the poster can be found on the Investor section of the Company’s website at https://ir.eledon.com/news-and-events/publications-and-presentations.

The Company will also sponsor a satellite symposium at ATC titled: Blazing a path towards “Total Success” in Solid Organ Transplantation, to be held on Sunday, June 2, at 12:15pm ET. Faculty include, Flavio Vincenti, M.D., University of California San Francisco, Diane Cibrik, M.D., University of Kansas Health System, Allan Kirk, M.D., Duke University School of Medicine, Jay Fishman, M.D., Massachusetts General Hospital, Klemens Budde, M.D., Charité Universitätsmedizin Berlin and Roslyn Mannon, M.D., University of Nebraska Medical Center.

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals and tegoprubart

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company that is developing immune-modulating therapies for the management and treatment of life-threatening conditions. The Company’s lead investigational product is tegoprubart, an anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 Ligand, a well-validated biological target within the costimulatory CD40/CD40L cellular pathway. The central role of CD40L signaling in both adaptive and innate immune cell activation and function positions it as an attractive target for non-lymphocyte depleting, immunomodulatory therapeutic intervention. The Company is building upon a deep historical knowledge of anti-CD40 Ligand biology to conduct preclinical and clinical studies in kidney allograft transplantation, xenotransplantation, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). Eledon is headquartered in Irvine, California. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.eledon.com.

Follow Eledon Pharmaceuticals on social media: LinkedIn; Twitter

Investor Contact:

Stephen Jasper

Gilmartin Group

(858) 525 2047

stephen@gilmartinir.com

Media Contact:

Jenna Urban

Berry & Company Public Relations

(212) 253 8881

jurban@berrypr.com

Source: Eledon Pharmaceuticals