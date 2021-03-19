Elegance Optical International : APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE TO THE STOCK EXCHANGE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ELEGANCE OPTICAL INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 高 雅光學國際集團有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code : 907)

APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE TO THE STOCK EXCHANGE

The Board is pleased to announce that Mr. Wong Chong Fai has been appointed as executive Director and Authorised Representative to the Stock Exchange with effect from 19 March 2021,

The board of directors ("Board" or "Directors") of Elegance Optical International Holdings Limited (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is pleased to announce that Mr. Wong Chong Fai ("Mr. Wong") has been appointed as executive Director of the Company and Authorised Representative to The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("Stock Exchange") with effect from 19 March 2021. The biographical details of Mr. Wong are set out as follows:

Mr. Wong (former name: Wong Ching Fai, William), aged 50, received his undergraduate degree in Manufacturing Engineering from Boston University in 1993. Since then, he has been involving in watch industries, distribution, marketing and retail for over 20 years. In addition, he has been investing in new-energy related business and trading of petroleum chemical products. Mr. Wong was an executive director of China Trustful Group Limited (Stock Code: 8265, a company listed on the GEM of the Stock Exchange) from 3 June 2020 to 5 November 2020. Save as disclosed above, he does not hold any directorship in other public companies, the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas in the last three years.

Pursuant to the appointment letter given to Mr. Wong, his appointment as executive Director shall be for an initial term of two (2) years commencing from 19 March 2021 and shall continue automatically thereafter on a yearly basis until being terminated by either party with written notice. Mr. Wong shall hold office until the next general meeting after his appointment and be subject to re-election at that meeting. Thereafter, his directorship in the Company is subject to retirement by rotation and re-election at annual general meetings of the Company in accordance with the Bye-Laws of the Company and the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange. Mr. Wong is entitled to receive aDirector's fee of HK$30,000 per month which was determined with reference to his experience, duties and responsibilities within the Company.

Save as disclosed above, as at the date hereof, Mr. Wong does not hold any other positions within the Company or other members of the Group. He does not have any relationship with any Director, senior management or substantial or controlling shareholder of the Company, nor does he have any interest in the shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance.

Save as disclosed above, the Board is not aware of any other information that is required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 13.51(2) of the Listing Rules or any other matters that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company in relation to the appointment of Mr. Wong.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to welcome Mr. Wong for joining the Board.

As at the date of this announcement and after the above appointment, the executive Directors are, Mr. Yu Baodong, Mr. Chung Yuk Lun and Mr. Wong Chong Fai; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Man Wai Lun, Mr. Cheng Chun Man and Mr. Hui Man Ho, Ivan.