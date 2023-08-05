Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech (India) Limited reported earnings results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2023. For the first quarter, the company reported sales was INR 0.563 million compared to INR 1.67 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 1.83 million compared to INR 2.94 million a year ago.

Net loss was INR 2.08 million compared to net income of INR 0.328 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was INR 0.1 compared to basic earnings per share from continuing operations of INR 0.02 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was INR 0.1 compared to diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of INR 0.02 a year ago.

