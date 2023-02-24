Elekta AB Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended January 31, 2023
February 24, 2023 at 01:30 am EST
Elekta AB (publ) reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended January 31, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported sales was SEK 4,337 million compared to SEK 3,602 million a year ago. Net income was SEK 216 million compared to SEK 229 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was SEK 0.57 compared to SEK 0.6 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was SEK 0.56 compared to SEK 0.6 a year ago.
For the nine months, sales was SEK 11,745 million compared to SEK 10,309 million a year ago. Net income was SEK 397 million compared to SEK 738 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was SEK 1.04 compared to SEK 1.93 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was SEK 1.04 compared to SEK 1.93 a year ago.