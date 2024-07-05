English Swedish
Published: 2024-07-05 16:00:00 CEST
Elekta AB
Annual Financial Report
Elekta's Annual Report for 2023/24 available

STOCKHOLM - Elekta's (EKTA-B.ST) Annual Report for 2023/24 can now be downloaded from the investor section on the company's website, elekta.com, and is also enclosed with this press release.

In addition to Elekta's audited statutory Annual Report, the report also contains Elekta's sustainability information, based on GRI Standards as well as the EU Taxonomy regulation, the Corporate Governance Report, and the Remuneration Report.

# # #

For further information, please contact:
Peter Nyquist, Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +46 70 575 29 06, email: peter.nyquist@elekta.com
Time zone: CEST, Central European Summer Time

About Elekta
As a leader in precision radiation therapy, Elekta is committed to ensuring every patient has access to the best cancer care possible. We openly collaborate with customers to advance sustainable, outcome-driven and cost-efficient solutions to meet evolving patient needs, improve lives and bring hope to everyone dealing with cancer. To us, it's personal, and our global team of 4,700 employees combine passion, science, and imagination to profoundly change cancer care. We don't just build technology, we build hope. Elekta is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with offices in more than 40 countries and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, visit elekta.com or follow @Elekta on Twitter.

This information is information that Elekta AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2024-07-05 16:00 CEST.

Attachments:
Elekta Annual Report 2023 24.pdf

This news release was distributed by Company News System, www.nasdaqomxnordic.com/news/marketnotices
To subscribe on regulatory news from this company, go to the subscription page

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Elekta AB published this content on 05 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2024 14:10:08 UTC.