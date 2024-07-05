STOCKHOLM - Elekta's (EKTA-B.ST) Annual Report for 2023/24 can now be downloaded from the investor section on the company's website, elekta.com, and is also enclosed with this press release.
In addition to Elekta's audited statutory Annual Report, the report also contains Elekta's sustainability information, based on GRI Standards as well as the EU Taxonomy regulation, the Corporate Governance Report, and the Remuneration Report.
For further information, please contact:
Peter Nyquist, Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +46 70 575 29 06, email: peter.nyquist@elekta.com
About Elekta
As a leader in precision radiation therapy, Elekta is committed to ensuring every patient has access to the best cancer care possible. We openly collaborate with customers to advance sustainable, outcome-driven and cost-efficient solutions to meet evolving patient needs, improve lives and bring hope to everyone dealing with cancer. To us, it's personal, and our global team of 4,700 employees combine passion, science, and imagination to profoundly change cancer care. We don't just build technology, we build hope. Elekta is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with offices in more than 40 countries and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, visit elekta.com or follow @Elekta on Twitter.
This information is information that Elekta AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2024-07-05 16:00 CEST.
Elekta publ AB is a Sweden-based human care company that develops and sells clinical solutions for the treatment of cancer and brain disorder. The Company offers and develops systems for radiation therapy and radio-surgery, as well as software systems that enhance workflow efficiency throughout the entire spectrum of cancer care. The Company has four product areas: Elekta Neuroscience, which develops solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of neurological diseases; Elekta Oncology, which creates clinical solutions for radiation therapy, such as linear accelerators, integrated imaging systems and clinical solutions for patient positioning and immobilization; Elekta Brachytherapy, which is engaged in the treatment of cancer through internal radiation, and Elekta Software, which develops software solutions for patient information, workflow management and treatment planning in oncology. The Company owns the service business of Asesores Electronicos Especializados SA de CV (AEESA).