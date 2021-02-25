Log in
ELEKTA : Interim report, May–January 2020/21
PU
01:31aELEKTA : Interim report, May-January 2020/21
AQ
01:30aELEKTA : appoints Johan Adebäck as Chief Financial Officer
AQ
Elekta : Interim report, May–January 2020/21

02/25/2021 | 01:40am EST
Momentum and growth



In Elekta's third quarter, we experienced an improving market situation and gained better access to customers. Both orders and revenue recovered, and we returned to growth. Elekta is successfully driving the second phase of the MR-Linac paradigm shift with Unity in the lead.

Gustaf Salford
President and CEO

Third quarter
  • Gross order intake amounted to SEK 3,954 M (4,276), corresponding to a 2 percent increase in constant currency
  • Net sales were SEK 3,581 M (3,656), corresponding to a 7 percent growth in constant currency
  • Gross margin amounted to 38.7 (42.0) percent
  • EBITA amounted to SEK 664 M (648), corresponding to an EBITA margin of 18.5 percent (17.7)
  • Earnings per share was SEK 0.84 (0.81) before/after dilution
  • Cash flow after continuous investments improved by SEK 720 M to SEK 496 M (-224)
First nine months
  • Gross order intake amounted to SEK 12,032 M (12,702), corresponding to a 1 percent growth in constant currency
  • Net sales were SEK 10,096 M (10,593), corresponding to a 2 percent increase in constant currency
  • Gross margin amounted to 41.6 (41.8) percent
  • EBITA amounted to SEK 1,967 M (1,635), corresponding to an EBITA margin of 19.5 percent (15.4)
  • Earnings per share was SEK 2.39 (1.77) before/after dilution
  • Cash flow after continuous investments improved by SEK 1,660 M to SEK 886 M (-774)
Significant events after the quarter
  • Elekta has appointed Johan Adebäck as CFO with immediate effect
  • First cancer centers begin using initial release of Elekta's MOSAIQ 3 series


# # #

For further information, please contact:
Cecilia Ketels, Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +46 76 611 76 25, e-mail: cecilia.ketels@elekta.com
Time zone: CET: Central European Time

Johan Adebäck, CFO, Elekta AB (publ)
Tel: +46 70 873 33 21, e-mail: johan.adeback@elekta.com
Time zone: CET: Central European Time

This is information that Elekta AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication at 07:30 CET on February 25, 2020. (REGMAR)

About Elekta
For almost five decades, Elekta has been a leader in precision radiation medicine. Our more than 4,000 employees worldwide are committed to ensuring everyone in the world with cancer has access to - and benefits from - more precise, personalized radiotherapy treatments. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Elekta is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm Exchange. Visit elekta.com or follow @Elekta on Twitter.

This is information that Elekta AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication at 07:30 CET on February 25, 2020. (REGMAR)

Disclaimer

Elekta AB published this content on 25 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2021 06:39:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
