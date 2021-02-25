Elekta : Interim report, May–January 2020/21





In Elekta's third quarter, we experienced an improving market situation and gained better access to customers. Both orders and revenue recovered, and we returned to growth. Elekta is successfully driving the second phase of the MR-Linac paradigm shift with Unity in the lead.



Gustaf Salford

President and CEO

Gross order intake amounted to SEK 3,954 M (4,276), corresponding to a 2 percent increase in constant currency

Net sales were SEK 3,581 M (3,656), corresponding to a 7 percent growth in constant currency

Gross margin amounted to 38.7 (42.0) percent

EBITA amounted to SEK 664 M (648), corresponding to an EBITA margin of 18.5 percent (17.7)

Earnings per share was SEK 0.84 (0.81) before/after dilution

Cash flow after continuous investments improved by SEK 720 M to SEK 496 M (-224)

Gross order intake amounted to SEK 12,032 M (12,702), corresponding to a 1 percent growth in constant currency

Net sales were SEK 10,096 M (10,593), corresponding to a 2 percent increase in constant currency

Gross margin amounted to 41.6 (41.8) percent

EBITA amounted to SEK 1,967 M (1,635), corresponding to an EBITA margin of 19.5 percent (15.4)

Earnings per share was SEK 2.39 (1.77) before/after dilution

Cash flow after continuous investments improved by SEK 1,660 M to SEK 886 M (-774)

Elekta has appointed Johan Adebäck as CFO with immediate effect

First cancer centers begin using initial release of Elekta's MOSAIQ 3 series





1 After continuous investments.

2 Before / after dilution.

3 Based on constant currency.



This is information that Elekta AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication at 07:30 CET on February 25, 2020. (REGMAR)

