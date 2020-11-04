Elekta : Nomination Committee for the 2021 Annual General Meeting

STOCKHOLM, November 4, 2020 - In accordance with the resolution passed by Elekta's (EKTA-B.ST) Annual General Meeting on August 26, 2020, the Chairman of the Board has convened the Nomination Committee for the 2021 Annual General Meeting by contacting the company's largest shareholders in terms of votes, in addition to the shareholder or shareholders represented by the Chairman himself. The procedure is described in detail in the notice to the 2020 Annual General Meeting.

The Nomination Committee consists of:

Laurent Leksell, in his capacity as Chairman of the Board of Elekta and representing his own and related parties' holdings

Per Colleen, appointed by the Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Filippa Gerstädt, appointed by Nordea Funds

Javiera Ragnartz, appointed by SEB Funds

Tomas Risbecker, appointed by AMF and AMF Funds

The Nomination Committee will appoint one of its members as Chairman.

The Nomination Committee is to present proposals for resolutions by the 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders in relation to the following: Chairman of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders; Chairman of the Board of Directors and other members of the Board of Directors; fees to the Board of Directors; external auditor and fees to the auditor; and where deemed necessary, proposal to amend the procedure for the Nomination Committee.

Shareholders wishing to submit proposals to Elekta's Nomination Committee can do so by e-mail to valberedningen@elekta.com or by letter to:

Elekta AB (publ)

Att: Nomination Committee

Box 7593

SE-103 93 Stockholm

Sweden

In order for the Nomination Committee to be able to process any proposals constructively, these should be received by the Committee no later than June 1, 2021.

