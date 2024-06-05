Stock EKTA B ELEKTA AB
Add to a list
To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up

Elekta AB

Equities

EKTA B

SE0000163628

Advanced Medical Equipment & Technology

Market Closed - Nasdaq Stockholm
Other stock markets
 11:29:44 2024-06-05 am EDT 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
69.5 SEK -18.04% Intraday chart for Elekta AB -19.42% -15.57%
06:06pm ELEKTA : Q4 miss spooked the markets Alphavalue
10:00am Transcript : Elekta AB, 2024 Earnings Call, Jun 05, 2024
LockThis Alphavalue article, the European leader in independent research, is only available to subscribers .
Alphavalue is exclusively on MarketScreener.
To unlock the article, SUBSCRIBE!
Already a customer? Log In

Latest news about Elekta AB

ELEKTA : Q4 miss spooked the markets Alphavalue
Transcript : Elekta AB, 2024 Earnings Call, Jun 05, 2024
Elekta AB Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended April 30, 2024 CI
Elekta AB Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended April 30, 2024 CI
Elekta Launches AI-Powered, Adaptive CT-Linac for Next Level Cancer Care CI
Elekta to Buy Philips Healthcare's Treatment Planning Patent Portfolio MT
Elekta, GE HealthCare Team Up for New Cancer Treatment Planning Services MT
Elekta and MIM Software Inc. Announce Collaboration to Combine Best-Of-Breed Solutions for Advanced Treatment Planning in the Delivery of Radiation Therapy CI
ELEKTA : Elekta’s attractiveness reinforced Alphavalue
Elekta AB Announces Resignation of Kelly Londy, Member of the Board CI
ELEKTA : Q3 miss; mid-to-longer term prospects remain promising Alphavalue
Transcript : Elekta AB, Q3 2024 Earnings Call, Feb 29, 2024
Elekta AB Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended January 31, 2024 CI
Nordic Stocks Closed Down Wednesday; Sinch Took Biggest Hit DJ
Nordic Shares Decreased Tuesday; Sinch Took Biggest Hit DJ
Elekta and Bristol Myers Squibb Partner on Digital Solution for Patients with Melanoma CI
Elekta, Bristol Myers Squibb Collaborate on Digital Platform for Melanoma Patients MT
Nordic Shares Closed Up Thursday; Autostore Holdings Topped Leaders DJ
ELEKTA : Another quarterly beat; but market disappointment with the Q3 outlook Alphavalue
European shares scale 2-mth high on energy, financial boost; eye strong monthly gains RE
Transcript : Elekta AB, Q2 2024 Earnings Call, Nov 30, 2023
Elekta AB Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended October 31, 2023 CI
Elekta Receives Order for Approximately USD 40 Million from KIMS Hyderabad CI
Elekta AB Announces Composition of Nomination Committee CI
Elekta Enters $5.5 Million Deal to Acquire iCAD's Xoft Business MT

Chart Elekta AB

Chart Elekta AB
More charts

Company Profile

Elekta publ AB is a Sweden-based human care company that develops and sells clinical solutions for the treatment of cancer and brain disorder. The Company offers and develops systems for radiation therapy and radio-surgery, as well as software systems that enhance workflow efficiency throughout the entire spectrum of cancer care. The Company has four product areas: Elekta Neuroscience, which develops solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of neurological diseases; Elekta Oncology, which creates clinical solutions for radiation therapy, such as linear accelerators, integrated imaging systems and clinical solutions for patient positioning and immobilization; Elekta Brachytherapy, which is engaged in the treatment of cancer through internal radiation, and Elekta Software, which develops software solutions for patient information, workflow management and treatment planning in oncology. The Company owns the service business of Asesores Electronicos Especializados SA de CV (AEESA).
Sector
Advanced Medical Equipment & Technology
Calendar
2024-06-04 - Q4 2024 Earnings Release
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR)
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Elekta AB

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
A
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
12
Last Close Price
84.8 SEK
Average target price
84.08 SEK
Spread / Average Target
-0.85%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Advanced Medical Equipment & Technology

1st Jan change Capi.
ELEKTA AB Stock Elekta AB
-15.57% 3.1B
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC Stock Thermo Fisher Scientific
+7.60% 217B
DANAHER CORPORATION Stock Danaher Corporation
+14.91% 195B
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION Stock Boston Scientific Corporation
+30.72% 112B
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG Stock Siemens Healthineers AG
+3.76% 65.83B
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION Stock Edwards Lifesciences Corporation
+14.22% 52.67B
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. Stock Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.
+4.70% 49.86B
AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Stock Agilent Technologies, Inc.
-4.41% 38.18B
GE HEALTHCARE TECHNOLOGIES INC. Stock GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.
-0.48% 35.39B
RESMED, INC. Stock ResMed, Inc.
+23.66% 31.02B
Other Advanced Medical Equipment & Technology
  1. Stock Market
  2. Equities
  3. EKTA B Stock
  4. News Elekta AB
  5. Elekta: Q4 miss spooked the markets