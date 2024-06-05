Elekta publ AB is a Sweden-based human care company that develops and sells clinical solutions for the treatment of cancer and brain disorder. The Company offers and develops systems for radiation therapy and radio-surgery, as well as software systems that enhance workflow efficiency throughout the entire spectrum of cancer care. The Company has four product areas: Elekta Neuroscience, which develops solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of neurological diseases; Elekta Oncology, which creates clinical solutions for radiation therapy, such as linear accelerators, integrated imaging systems and clinical solutions for patient positioning and immobilization; Elekta Brachytherapy, which is engaged in the treatment of cancer through internal radiation, and Elekta Software, which develops software solutions for patient information, workflow management and treatment planning in oncology. The Company owns the service business of Asesores Electronicos Especializados SA de CV (AEESA).

Related indices STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR)