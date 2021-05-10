Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Elekta AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EKTAY   US28617Y1010

ELEKTA AB (PUBL)

(EKTAY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Elekta : Invitation to the presentation of Elekta's fiscal year 2020/21

05/10/2021 | 05:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STOCKHOLM, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elekta (EKTA-B.ST) invites analysts and investors to a presentation of the fiscal year 2020/21 at 10:00 a.m. CEST on May 28. The year-end report will be published at 7:30 a.m. CET on the same day.The company's development will be presented by Elekta's President and CEO Gustaf Salford together with CFO Johan Adebäck. After the presentation, held in English, a Q&A session will follow.

The presentation will be broadcasted live on the web. It will be necessary to join the phone conference if you plan to ask questions. A recording of the webcast can be found on Elekta's website after the call.

Welcome!

Time: Friday, May 28, at 10:00 a.m. CEST

Telephone numbers to join phone conference:

UK: +44 333 300 9273 
USA: +1 833 526 8383
Sweden: +46 8 505 583 73

Webcast: https://elekta-qreports.creo.se/210528

For further information, please contact:

Cecilia Ketels, Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +46 76 611 76 25, e-mail: cecilia.ketels@elekta.com 
Time zone: CEST (Central European Summer Time)

About Elekta

For almost five decades, Elekta has been a leader in precision radiation medicine. Our more than 4,000 employees worldwide are committed to ensuring everyone in the world with cancer has access to – and benefits from – more precise, personalized radiotherapy treatments. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Elekta is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm Exchange. Visit elekta.com or follow @Elekta on Twitter.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/elekta/r/invitation-to-the-presentation-of-elekta-s-fiscal-year-2020-21,c3343896

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/35/3343896/1415257.pdf

Invitation to the presentation of Elekta's Q4_v1

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/invitation-to-the-presentation-of-elektas-fiscal-year-202021-301287357.html

SOURCE Elekta


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about ELEKTA AB (PUBL)
05:24aELEKTA  : Invitation to the presentation of Elekta's fiscal year 2020/21
PR
05:01aELEKTA  : Invitation to the presentation of Elekta's fiscal year 2020/21
AQ
04/19ELEKTA AB (PUBL) : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend
FA
04/16ELEKTA  : Report from the Extraordinary General Meeting 2021 in Elekta
AQ
03/19ELEKTA  : Notice to the Extraordinary General Meeting of Elekta AB (publ)
AQ
03/11ELEKTA  : to Propose Extra Dividend For Fiscal Year 2019/20
MT
03/11ELEKTA  : Board of Directors proposes additional dividend of SEK 0.90 per share
AQ
03/08ELEKTA  : London Court of International Arbitration Rules In Favor Of Elekta
MT
03/08ELEKTA  : wins lawsuit against Livian GmbH
AQ
03/05ELEKTA  : Proton Therapy Planning Device Gets US FDA Clearance
MT
More news