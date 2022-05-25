Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Elekta AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EKTA B   SE0000163628

ELEKTA AB (PUBL)

(EKTA B)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  05/24 11:29:56 am EDT
67.70 SEK   -2.08%
02:13aRadiotherapy gear group Elekta's profit up despite Ukraine, supply headwinds
RE
05/10Roche Teams Up With Elekta Unit For Digital Patient Monitoring, Management
MT
05/07Elekta and the Netherlands Cancer Institute, Co-Develop the Next Generation of Radiotherapy Solutions
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Radiotherapy gear group Elekta's profit up despite Ukraine, supply headwinds

05/25/2022 | 02:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Radiation therapy equipment maker Elekta posted on Wednesday an unexpected rise in quarterly profit despite headwinds from global supply chain issues, Russia's invasion of Ukraine and pandemic lockdowns in China.

Operating profit in the Swedish group's fiscal fourth quarter grew to 570 million crowns ($58.3 million) from a year-ago 545 million on 5% sales growth. Analysts polled by Refinitiv had on average forecast a drop in profit to 525 million. [L5N2XF0J9]

"The constraints in global supply chains continued, now also impacted by the war in Ukraine and lockdowns in China. However, we were able to drive higher installation volumes than last year, with a strong finish of the quarter," CEO Gustaf Salford said in a statement.

"For the first quarter 2022/23 we do not see a change in the macro environment with continued inflation and supply chain challenges impacting our installations, costs and margins," he said.

Elekta proposed an annual dividend of 2.40 crowns per share, up from 2.20 crowns.

($1 = 9.7832 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Christopher Cushing)


© Reuters 2022
All news about ELEKTA AB (PUBL)
02:13aRadiotherapy gear group Elekta's profit up despite Ukraine, supply headwinds
RE
05/10Roche Teams Up With Elekta Unit For Digital Patient Monitoring, Management
MT
05/07Elekta and the Netherlands Cancer Institute, Co-Develop the Next Generation of Radiothe..
CI
05/06ELEKTA LAUNCHES NEW RADIOSURGERY SYS : Elekta Esprit
CI
04/29American Shared Hospital Services Enters Joint Venture Deal for Radiation Therapy Facil..
MT
04/12ELEKTA : Building a new model for understanding and undergoing radiotherapy – brick ..
PU
04/07ELEKTA : Enhanced confidence for prostate SBRT with Clarity Autoscan
PU
04/05Elekta, GE Healthcare Sign Global Collaboration Deal On Radiation Therapy Solutions
MT
04/05Elekta and GE Healthcare Collaborate to Expand Access to Precision Radiation Therapy So..
CI
03/30Elekta To Provide UK National Health Service Multiple Licenses For Radiotherapy Data So..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 14 543 M 1 486 M 1 486 M
Net income 2022 1 119 M 114 M 114 M
Net Debt 2022 1 656 M 169 M 169 M
P/E ratio 2022 23,1x
Yield 2022 3,05%
Capitalization 25 867 M 2 644 M 2 644 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,89x
EV / Sales 2023 1,74x
Nbr of Employees 4 591
Free-Float 93,9%
Chart ELEKTA AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Elekta AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELEKTA AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 67,70 SEK
Average target price 84,50 SEK
Spread / Average Target 24,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gustaf Salford President & Chief Executive Officer
Tobias Hägglöv Chief Financial Officer
Laurent Leksell Chairman
Steven Mark Wort Chief Operating Officer
Jane M. Birgitta Göransson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELEKTA AB (PUBL)-40.90%2 644
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-16.79%217 344
DANAHER CORPORATION-23.41%181 207
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-39.22%79 548
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG-17.20%65 581
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION-27.02%59 769