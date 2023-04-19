Elektroimportøren : Elektroimportøren Annual Report 2022

Namron is a leading supplier that offers a wide range of products in lighting, electrical equipment, cables, heating and smart home. Namron was established in 2007 and is a company fully owned by Elektroimportøren. The company has its head office in Oslo, a central warehouse in Vestby, and factories in China.

Namron aims to be the industry's most valuable brand. Through continuously product-development, efficient production and creative innovation, Namron aims to create products that provides great value for money and makes customer's product selection easy. High quality performance products ensures that our customers great value for money.

Elektroimportøren is a full-range provider of electrical equipment. The company operates a web shop and stores in Norway with the brand Elektroimportøren and in Sweden with the brand Elbutik.

The company targets both B2B and B2C customers. Elektroimprtøren has a true omnichannel model, which includes a popular web shop and physical stores with high share of professional, skilled expert workers.

We understand that it is difficult to get started when you do not know which electrician you should contact or how much it will cost to get the job done.

Elektroimportøren has made it liberatingly easy to get the job done, by reliable professionals at a reasonable price, at a time that suits you. The way it should be.

With SpotOn, you can sit comfortably in your own home and order what you need, exactly when it suits you. We will fix the rest.