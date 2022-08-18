Elektroimportøren : Elektroimportøren's results for 2nd quarter 2022 (PDF)

Q U A R T E R L Y R E P O R T Q 2 2 0 2 2 E L E K T R O I M P O R T Ø R E N A S

To our shareholders

Q2 became more challenging than expected. We started off well, with sales growth in both B2B and B2C in April. As we moved into May and June B2C sales declined, but B2B continued to grow. In Sweden, Elbutik experienced an opposite development where April was the most challenging month, and June the best compared to last year.

Total sales of 358 MNOK (321 MNOK) generating a growth of 11.6%. Our greatest challenge has been to grow our online business on top of extraordinary growth last year.

Total gross margin of 126 MNOK (120 MNOK) generating a gross margin percentage of 35.1% (37.4%). Margin dilution is due to increased B2B share of business and lower margins in Sweden compared to the Norwegian operation.

Cost control have been good. With 3 new stores and doubling the size of our central warehouse we managed to keep a cost to sales ratio of 21.5% compared to 21% last year. EBITDA of 48.8 MNOK (52.8 MNOK).

Based on audited figures for 2021 the cash part of the purchase price for Elbutik Scandinavia AB was reduced with 19 MSEK.

During the quarter we have continued the integration of Elbutik. Migrating IT systems, setting up a new management structure and project teams. We are expanding the warehouse capacity, and setting up more efficient logistics with the target to have our Swedish business fully integrated by the end of the year. We are finalizing an agreement for a new central warehouse and head office, and plans are to move into new facilities Q3 2023.

We have signed a lease agreement for our first Swedish store which will open Q1 2023 in the greater Stockholm area (Barkarby/Veddesta).