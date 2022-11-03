Elektroimportøren : Elektroimportøren's results for 3rd quarter 2022

Q U A R T E R L Y R E P O R T Q 3 2 0 2 2 E L E K T R O I M P O R T Ø R E N A S

To our shareholders

We have managed to grow our business in every month of the 3rd quarter. September having the greatest growth, and August just ahead of last year. Compared to the 2nd quarter we see improvements in our gross margin, online sales starting to recover, and B2C sales increasing in share of business. In Sweden we had growth in July, but in August and September we fall behind last year.

Total sales of 398 MNOK (360), which is up 10.6% from last year. B2B continue to drive growth, but decline in B2C sales is at a lower level than previous quarters of 2022.

Gross profit of 150 MNOK (139) giving us a gross margin percentage of 37.6% (38.5%), which is up 1.6 pp from Q2. Price increases have come through during the quarter, and we improve GM % across all customer groups.

Cost control is good, but we did spend more on customer events and internal training this quarter compared to last year, resulting in a opex to sales ratio at 26.3% compared to 25.3% last year.

We had an EBITDA of 44.8 MNOK compared to 47.8 MNOK in Q3 last year.

During the quarter we have gathered all our store employees for product and sales training. This is an annual event where we give our employees an update on the latest product news, and prepare for coming product launches in the coming year, together with our suppliers.

We have had a major event for our partner customers within B2B. This was not conducted during the pandemic, but this year we were able to once again gather our most important customers for a few days to discuss future opportunities, and strengthen our relationship.