Elektros, Inc. is an electric transportation company. The Company is focused on developing mobility solutions for consumers and businesses. It provides electric mobility solutions that help electric vehicle industry. The Company provides electric rental cars. Its rental fleet of cars include Tesla modelo Y, Tesla modelo S and Tesla modelo 3. The Company's portable battery is an attached case that contains an extension cord and allows consumers to plug in their electric vehicles at any time or place in case they do not have access to a traditional electric vehicle charger. Its technology is used in electric vehicle, and the portable charger are stored in the trunk, connecting with the vehicle's main battery and turning on with a switch on the dashboard when needed.