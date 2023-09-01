Elektros Inc. reported earnings results for the half year ended June 30, 2023. For the half year, the company reported net loss was USD 0.116413 million compared to USD 1.35 million a year ago.
Elektros Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2023
Today at 05:14 pm
