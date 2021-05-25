Log in
    ELT   PLELEKT00016

ELEKTROTIM S.A.

(ELT)
Elektrotim S A : Notification on convening the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of ELEKTROTIM S.A. for June 24, 2021

05/25/2021 | 08:55am EDT
The Board of ELEKTROTIM S.A. with its seat in Wrocław, ul. Stargardzka 8, registered in the Register of Entrepreneurs under the National Court Register number 0000035081 by the District Court for Wrocław-Fabryczna, 6th Commercial Department of the National Court Register, acting pursuant to Article 399, section 1 of the Code of Commercial Companies, in relation to Article 398 of the Code of Commercial Companies, as well as pursuant to Article 23, section 4, letter a and Article 24 of the Articles of Association of ELEKTROTIM S.A., is convening the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of ELEKTROTIM S.A.on 24 June, 2021, at 10:00 am, in the Company's seat in Wrocław, ul Stargardzka 8.

Disclaimer

Elektrotim SA published this content on 25 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2021 12:54:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 277 M 75,7 M 75,7 M
Net income 2020 16,6 M 4,54 M 4,54 M
Net cash 2020 11,0 M 3,00 M 3,00 M
P/E ratio 2020 3,67x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 74,1 M 20,2 M 20,3 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,25x
EV / Sales 2020 0,18x
Nbr of Employees 429
Free-Float 60,6%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Andrzej Diakun Chairman-Management Board
Jan Walulik Chairman-Supervisory Board
Miroslaw Nowakowski Member-Supervisory Board
Wojciech Gasior Member-Supervisory Board
Krzysztof Kaczmarczyk Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELEKTROTIM S.A.21.64%20
ABB LTD22.02%68 045
KONE OYJ1.72%42 858
OTIS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION15.66%33 529
SCHINDLER HOLDING AG6.46%30 776
DAIFUKU CO., LTD.-23.04%11 378