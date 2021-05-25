Elektrotim S A : Notification on convening the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of ELEKTROTIM S.A. for June 24, 2021

The Board of ELEKTROTIM S.A. with its seat in Wrocław, ul. Stargardzka 8, registered in the Register of Entrepreneurs under the National Court Register number 0000035081 by the District Court for Wrocław-Fabryczna, 6th Commercial Department of the National Court Register, acting pursuant to Article 399, section 1 of the Code of Commercial Companies, in relation to Article 398 of the Code of Commercial Companies, as well as pursuant to Article 23, section 4, letter a and Article 24 of the Articles of Association of ELEKTROTIM S.A., is convening the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of ELEKTROTIM S.A.on 24 June, 2021, at 10:00 am, in the Company's seat in Wrocław, ul Stargardzka 8.