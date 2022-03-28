Elematec : Donation to Humanitarian Assistance Efforts in Ukraine

March 28, 2022
To Whom It May Concern
Company
Elematec Corporation
Representative
Chief Executive
Akira Yokode
Officer and Chairman
of the Board
Contact
Director of Corporate Division
(Stock Code 2715, TSE First Section) Managing Director, Masahiro Fukami
(Tel: +81-3-3454-3526)
Donation to Humanitarian Assistance Efforts in Ukraine
Elematec Corporation hereby announces that we have decided to make a donation of three million yen to the Japanese Red Cross Society for medical assistance efforts for victims in Ukraine and humanitarian assistance efforts for refugees in the surrounding areas. We offer our hopes and prayers that the conflict will be resolved quickly and that safe and peaceful lives will be restored for the people of Ukraine.
