Elematec : Donation to Humanitarian Assistance Efforts in Ukraine

March 28, 2022

To Whom It May Concern

Donation to Humanitarian Assistance Efforts in Ukraine

Elematec Corporation hereby announces that we have decided to make a donation of three million yen to the Japanese Red Cross Society for medical assistance efforts for victims in Ukraine and humanitarian assistance efforts for refugees in the surrounding areas. We offer our hopes and prayers that the conflict will be resolved quickly and that safe and peaceful lives will be restored for the people of Ukraine.

