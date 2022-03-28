Log in
Elematec : Donation to Humanitarian Assistance Efforts in Ukraine

03/28/2022 | 04:31am EDT
March 28, 2022

To Whom It May Concern

Company

Elematec Corporation

Representative

Chief Executive

Akira Yokode

Officer and Chairman

of the Board

Contact

Director of Corporate Division

(Stock Code 2715, TSE First Section)Managing Director,Masahiro Fukami

(Tel: +81-3-3454-3526)

Donation to Humanitarian Assistance Efforts in Ukraine

Elematec Corporation hereby announces that we have decided to make a donation of three million yen to the Japanese Red Cross Society for medical assistance efforts for victims in Ukraine and humanitarian assistance efforts for refugees in the surrounding areas. We offer our hopes and prayers that the conflict will be resolved quickly and that safe and peaceful lives will be restored for the people of Ukraine.

END

Disclaimer

Elematec Corporation published this content on 28 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2022 08:30:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
