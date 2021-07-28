Elematec : Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year 2022

Masahiro Fukami, Managing Director,Director of corporate Division
Expected date of filing of quarterly report: July 28, 2021
Expected starting date of dividend payment: -
Preparation of quarterly supplementary financial document: Yes
Quarterly results briefing: None
（Rounded down to million yen）
１. Results of operations for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 2022
(April 1, 2021 through June 30, 2021)
(1) Consolidated results of operations (cumulative)
（% change from the previous corresponding period）
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
FY 2022 1st Quarter
45,034
13.5
1,665
111.3
1,605
128.5
1,148
139.2
FY 2021 1st Quarter
39,669
-6.8
788
-32.4
702
-35.8
479
-41.4
(Note) Comprehensive income:
FY2022 1st Quarter: 1,140 million yen (98.1%)
FY2021 1st Quarter: 575 million yen (172.4%)
Net income
Diluted net income per
per share
share
Yen
Yen
FY 2022 1st Quarter
28.04
-
FY 2021 1st Quarter
11.72
-
*The company has adopted "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No.29, March 31,2020) from the beginning of the 1st quarter of the fiscal year ending March 2022.
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Net assets per
ratio
share
Million yen
Million yen
%
Yen
FY 2022 1st Quarter
102,422
54,612
53.3
1,333.75
FY 2021
101,317
54,413
53.7
1,328.89
(Reference) Shareholders' equity
FY2022 1st Quarter: 54,612 million yen
FY ended March 2021: 54,413 million yen
2. Dividends
Annual dividend
End of 1Q
End of 2Q
End of 3Q
Year-end
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
FY 2021
-
13.00
-
23.00
36.00
FY 2022
-
FY 2022 (forecast)
17.00
-
26.00
43.00
(Note) Revisions to recent dividend forecast: Yes
3．Consolidated forecast for the Fiscal Year 2022 (April 1, 2021 through March 31, 2022)
（% change from the previous corresponding period）
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Net income
owners of parent
per share
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Yen
FY 2022
181,000
-
6,500
19.0
6,200
19.7
4,400
20.0
107.46
(Note) Revisions to business forecast for the current quarter: None
The company has adopted "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No.29, March 31,2020) from the beginning of the 1st quarter of the fiscal year ending March 2022. Therefor, the percentage change is not shown.
※Notes
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries accompanying changes in the scope of consolidation): None
Application of accounting procedures specific to preparation of the consolidated quarterly financial statements: Yes
Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and restatement ① Changes in accounting policies associated with revision of accounting standards ②Changes in accounting policies other than ① ③Changes in accounting estimates ④Restatement
Shares outstanding (common stock)
Number of shares outstanding at the end of period (treasury stock included)
FY 2022 1st Quarter:
42,304,946 shares
FY 2021:
42,304,946 shares
Treasury stock at the end of period
FY 2022 1st Quarter:
1,358,690 shares
FY 2021:
1,358,653 shares
Average number of stock during period (quarterly consolidated cumulative period)
FY 2022 1st Quarter:
40,946,273 shares
FY 2021 1st Quarter:
40,946,293 shares
Yes
None
None
None
*Quarterly financial summary is not subject to the quarterly review procedures by a certified public accountant or an audit corporation.
*Explanation regarding appropriate use of business forecasts and other special instructions
Forecasts regarding future performance in this material are based on information currently available to the company and certain assumptions that the company deems to be reasonable at the time this report was prepared. The company does not make promises about the achievements.Actual results may differ significantly from the forecasts due to various factors.
