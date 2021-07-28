Log in
    2715   JP3457690000

ELEMATEC CORPORATION

(2715)
  Report
Elematec : Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year 2022

07/28/2021
Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year 2022 [Japan GAAP] (Consolidated)

July 28, 2021

C o m p a n y

Elematec Corporation

Registered on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, First Section

S t o c k C o d e

2715

URL: http://www.elematec.com

Representative

Akira Yokode, President

C o n t a c t

Masahiro Fukami, Managing Director,Director of corporate Division

T E L: +81-(0)3-3454-3526

Expected date of filing of quarterly report: July 28, 2021

Expected starting date of dividend payment: -

Preparation of quarterly supplementary financial document: Yes

Quarterly results briefing: None

Rounded down to million yen

. Results of operations for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 2022

(April 1, 2021 through June 30, 2021)

(1) Consolidated results of operations (cumulative)

% change from the previous corresponding period

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

FY 2022 1st Quarter

45,034

13.5

1,665

111.3

1,605

128.5

1,148

139.2

FY 2021 1st Quarter

39,669

-6.8

788

-32.4

702

-35.8

479

-41.4

(Note) Comprehensive income:

FY2022 1st Quarter: 1,140 million yen (98.1%)

FY2021 1st Quarter: 575 million yen (172.4%)

Net income

Diluted net income per

per share

share

Yen

Yen

FY 2022 1st Quarter

28.04

-

FY 2021 1st Quarter

11.72

-

*The company has adopted "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No.29, March 31,2020) from the beginning of the 1st quarter of the fiscal year ending March 2022.

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Net assets per

ratio

share

Million yen

Million yen

%

Yen

FY 2022 1st Quarter

102,422

54,612

53.3

1,333.75

FY 2021

101,317

54,413

53.7

1,328.89

(Reference) Shareholders' equity

FY2022 1st Quarter: 54,612 million yen

FY ended March 2021: 54,413 million yen

2. Dividends

Annual dividend

End of 1Q

End of 2Q

End of 3Q

Year-end

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

FY 2021

-

13.00

-

23.00

36.00

FY 2022

-

FY 2022 (forecast)

17.00

-

26.00

43.00

(Note) Revisions to recent dividend forecast: Yes

3Consolidated forecast for the Fiscal Year 2022 (April 1, 2021 through March 31, 2022)

% change from the previous corresponding period

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Net income

owners of parent

per share

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Yen

FY 2022

181,000

-

6,500

19.0

6,200

19.7

4,400

20.0

107.46

(Note) Revisions to business forecast for the current quarter: None

  • The company has adopted "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No.29, March 31,2020) from the beginning of the 1st quarter of the fiscal year ending March 2022. Therefor, the percentage change is not shown.

1

Notes

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries accompanying changes in the scope of consolidation): None
  2. Application of accounting procedures specific to preparation of the consolidated quarterly financial statements: Yes
  1. Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and restatement
    Changes in accounting policies associated with revision of accounting standards Changes in accounting policies other than
    Changes in accounting estimates
    Restatement
  2. Shares outstanding (common stock)
  • Number of shares outstanding at the end of period (treasury stock included)

FY 2022 1st Quarter:

42,304,946 shares

FY 2021:

42,304,946 shares

  • Treasury stock at the end of period

FY 2022 1st Quarter:

1,358,690 shares

FY 2021:

1,358,653 shares

  • Average number of stock during period (quarterly consolidated cumulative period)

FY 2022 1st Quarter:

40,946,273 shares

FY 2021 1st Quarter:

40,946,293 shares

  • Yes
  • None
  • None
  • None

*Quarterly financial summary is not subject to the quarterly review procedures by a certified public accountant or an audit corporation.

*Explanation regarding appropriate use of business forecasts and other special instructions

Forecasts regarding future performance in this material are based on information currently available to the company and certain assumptions that the company deems to be reasonable at the time this report was prepared. The company does not make promises about the achievements.Actual results may differ significantly from the forecasts due to various factors.

2

Disclaimer

Elematec Corporation published this content on 28 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2021 06:12:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
