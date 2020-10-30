Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Elematec Corporation    2715   JP3457690000

ELEMATEC CORPORATION

(2715)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Elematec : Financial Results for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year 2021

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/30/2020 | 02:10am EDT

Financial Results for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year 2021 [Japan GAAP] (Consolidated)

October 30, 2020

C o m p a n y

Elematec Corporation

Registered on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, First Section

S t o c k C o d e

2715

URL: http://www.elematec.com

Representative

Akira Yokode, President

C o n t a c t

Masahiro Fukami, Managing Director,Director of corporate Division

T E L: +81-(0)3-3454-3526

Expected date of filing of quarterly report: October 30, 2020

Expected starting date of dividend payment: December 3,2020

Preparation of quarterly supplementary financial document: Yes

Quarterly results briefing: Yes

Rounded down to million yen

. Results of operations for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending March 2021

(April 1, 2020 through September 30, 2020)

(1) Consolidated results of operations (cumulative)

% change from the previous corresponding period

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

FY 2021 2nd Quarter

85,164

-3.3

2,152

-7.5

2,033

-10.1

1,409

-15.7

FY 2020 2nd Quarter

88,057

-1.7

2,326

-23.7

2,262

-22.7

1,671

-21.4

(Note) Comprehensive income:

FY2021 2nd Quarter: 1,424 million yen (86.9%)

FY2020 2nd Quarter: 762 million yen (-70.3%)

Net income

Diluted net income per

per share

share

Yen

Yen

FY 2021 2nd Quarter

34.42

-

FY 2020 2nd Quarter

40.82

-

*The company implemented a two-for-one stock split of its common stock with an effective date of June 1, 2019.Accordingly, Net income per share stated above is calculated on the assumption that the stock split was implemented at the beginning of the previous fiscal year (Fiscal Year 2020).

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Net assets per

ratio

share

Million yen

Million yen

%

Yen

FY 2021 2nd Quarter

93,575

51,706

55.3

1,262.79

FY 2020

91,781

50,896

55.5

1,243.00

(Reference) Shareholders' equity

FY2021 2nd Quarter: 51,706 million yen

FY ended March 2020: 50,896 million yen

2. Dividends

Annual dividend

End of 1Q

End of 2Q

End of 3Q

Year-end

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

FY 2020

-

17.00

-

15.00

32.00

FY 2021

-

13.00

FY 2021 (forecast)

-

19.00

32.00

(Note) Revisions to recent dividend forecast: None

3Consolidated forecast for the Fiscal Year 2021 (April 1, 2020 through March 31, 2021)

% change from the previous corresponding period

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Net income

owners of parent

per share

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Yen

FY 2021

174,000

-0.9

4,400

-7.7

4,200

-6.7

2,900

-11.1

70.82

(Note) Revisions to business forecast for the current quarter: None

1

Notes

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries accompanying changes in the scope of consolidation): None
  2. Application of accounting procedures specific to preparation of the consolidated quarterly financial statements: Yes
  1. Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and restatement
    Changes in accounting policies associated with revision of accounting standards Changes in accounting policies other than
    Changes in accounting estimates
    Restatement
  2. Shares outstanding (common stock)
  • Number of shares outstanding at the end of period (treasury stock included)

FY 2021 2nd Quarter:

42,304,946 shares

FY 2020:

42,304,946 shares

  • Treasury stock at the end of period

FY 2021 2nd Quarter:

1,358,653 shares

FY 2020:

1,358,653 shares

  • Average number of stock during period (quarterly consolidated cumulative period)

FY 2021 2nd Quarter:

40,946,293 shares

FY 2020 2nd Quarter:

40,946,342 shares

  • None
  • None
  • None
  • None

*Quarterly financial summary is not subject to the quarterly review procedures by a certified public accountant or an audit corporation.

*Explanation regarding appropriate use of business forecasts and other special instructions

Forecasts regarding future performance in this material are based on information currently available to the company and certain assumptions that the company deems to be reasonable at the time this report was prepared. The company does not make promises about the achievements.Actual results may differ significantly from the forecasts due to various factors.

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Elematec Corporation published this content on 30 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2020 06:09:01 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ELEMATEC CORPORATION
02:10aELEMATEC : Financial Results for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year 2021
PU
07/29ELEMATEC : Notice Concerning Consolidated Business Forecasts for the Fiscal Year..
PU
07/29ELEMATEC : Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year 2021
PU
06/26ELEMATEC : Notice of Changes in Responsibilities of Directors
PU
06/26ELEMATEC : Matters concerning Controlling Shareholders
PU
05/21ELEMATEC : Notice of Dividend Payment from Retained Earnings
PU
04/23ELEMATEC : Notice Concerning Revisions to Dividend Forecast
PU
04/23ELEMATEC : Summary of Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31,2020
PU
03/31ELEMATEC : Notice of Changes in Directors/Executive Officers and Organizational ..
PU
03/23ELEMATEC : Notice Concerning Revisions to Consolidated Business Forecasts for th..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 174 B 1 666 M 1 666 M
Net income 2021 2 900 M 27,8 M 27,8 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,8x
Yield 2021 3,28%
Capitalization 39 964 M 382 M 383 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,23x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,22x
Nbr of Employees 1 180
Free-Float 36,2%
Chart ELEMATEC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Elematec Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELEMATEC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 976,00 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Akira Yokode President & Representative Director
Jun Kato Chairman
Nobuo Suzuki Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Sosuke Seki Independent Outside Director
Yozo Suzuki Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELEMATEC CORPORATION-15.50%382
KEYENCE CORPORATION26.40%115 012
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE11.91%64 892
NIDEC CORPORATION47.02%62 297
EATON CORPORATION PLC10.03%40 934
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-15.50%38 837
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group