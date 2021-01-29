Elematec : Financial Results for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year 2021

Masahiro Fukami, Managing Director,Director of corporate Division
Expected date of filing of quarterly report: January 29, 2021
Expected starting date of dividend payment: -
Preparation of quarterly supplementary financial document: Yes
Quarterly results briefing: No
（Rounded down to million yen）
1. Results of operations for the third quarter of the fiscal year ending March 2021
(April 1, 2020 through December 31, 2020)
(1) Consolidated results of operations (cumulative)
（% change from the previous corresponding period）
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
FY 2021 3rd Quarter
131,689
-2.0
3,732
2.2
3,583
3.7
2,548
0.3
FY 2020 3rd Quarter
134,422
-4.0
3,654
-25.1
3,455
-26.5
2,542
-24.9
(Note) Comprehensive income:
FY2021 3rd Quarter: 2,721 million yen (30.5%)
FY2020 3rd Quarter: 2,085 million yen (-37.1%)
Net income
Diluted net income per
per share
share
Yen
Yen
FY 2021 3rd Quarter
62.25
-
FY 2020 3rd Quarter
62.09
-
*The company implemented a two-for-one stock split of its common stock with an effective date of June 1, 2019.Accordingly, Net income per share stated above is calculated on the assumption that the stock split was implemented at the beginning of the previous fiscal year (Fiscal Year 2020).
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Net assets per
ratio
share
Million yen
Million yen
%
Yen
FY 2021 3rd Quarter
101,633
52,470
51.6
1,281.45
FY 2020
91,781
50,896
55.5
1,243.00
(Reference) Shareholders' equity
FY2021 3rd Quarter: 52,470 million yen
FY ended March 2020: 50,896 million yen
2. Dividends
Annual dividend
End of 1Q
End of 2Q
End of 3Q
Year-end
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
FY 2020
-
17.00
-
15.00
32.00
FY 2021
-
13.00
-
FY 2021 (forecast)
19.00
32.00
(Note) Revisions to recent dividend forecast: No
3.Consolidated forecast for the Fiscal Year 2021 (April 1, 2020 through March 31, 2021)
（% change from the previous corresponding period）
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Net income
owners of parent
per share
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Yen
FY 2021
174,000
-0.9
4,400
-7.7
4,200
-6.7
2,900
-11.1
70.82
(Note) Revisions to business forecast for the current quarter: No
※Notes
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries accompanying changes in the scope of consolidation): None
Application of accounting procedures specific to preparation of the consolidated quarterly financial statements: Yes
Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and restatement ① Changes in accounting policies associated with revision of accounting standards ②Changes in accounting policies other than ① ③Changes in accounting estimates ④Restatement
Shares outstanding (common stock)
Number of shares outstanding at the end of period (treasury stock included)
FY 2021 3rd Quarter:
42,304,946 shares
FY 2020:
42,304,946 shares
Treasury stock at the end of period
FY 2021 3rd Quarter:
1,358,653 shares
FY 2020:
1,358,653 shares
Average number of stock during period (quarterly consolidated cumulative period)
FY 2021 3rd Quarter:
40,946,293 shares
FY 2020 3rd Quarter:
40,946,335 shares
None
None
None
None
*Quarterly financial summary is not subject to the quarterly review procedures by a certified public accountant or an audit corporation.
*Explanation regarding appropriate use of business forecasts and other special instructions
Forecasts regarding future performance in this material are based on information currently available to the company and certain assumptions that the company deems to be reasonable at the time this report was prepared. The company does not make promises about the achievements.Actual results may differ significantly from the forecasts due to various factors.
