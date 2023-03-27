Elematec : Notice of Changes in Directors Executive Officers

To Whom It May Concern

Company RepresentativeElematec Corporation

Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board

(Stock Code 2715 The Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)Contact

Managing Director, Director of corporate Division

(Tel: +81-3-3454-3526)

Notice of Changes in Directors/Executive Officers

March 27, 2023

Akira YokodeMasahiro Fukami

Elematec Corporation hereby announces that changes in directors/executive officers have been decided as follows.

1. Details of Changes in Directors/Executive Officers (As of April 1, 2023)