    2715   JP3457690000

ELEMATEC CORPORATION

(2715)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-03-27 am EDT
1797.00 JPY   +0.50%
04:58aElematec : Notice of Changes in Directors Executive Officers
PU
01/27Elematec : Notice Concerning Organizational Change
PU
01/27Elematec : Briefing Material on the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year 2023
PU
Elematec : Notice of Changes in Directors Executive Officers

03/27/2023 | 04:58am EDT
To Whom It May Concern

Company RepresentativeElematec Corporation

Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board

(Stock Code 2715 The Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)Contact

Managing Director, Director of corporate Division

(Tel: +81-3-3454-3526)

Notice of Changes in Directors/Executive Officers

March 27, 2023

Akira YokodeMasahiro Fukami

Elematec Corporation hereby announces that changes in directors/executive officers have been decided as follows.

1. Details of Changes in Directors/Executive Officers (As of April 1, 2023)

Name

New position

Current position

Hiroyuki

Rikuna (Promotion)

Senior Managing Director, Director of Sales Div.,

and General Manager of Marketing & Development Div.

Managing Director, Director of Sales Div.,

and General Manager of Marketing & Development Div.

Takanori Obata (Newly appointed)

Managing Director and

Deputy Head of ASEAN operations, Director.

Deputy Head of ASEAN operations, Director.

END

Disclaimer

Elematec Corporation published this content on 27 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2023 08:57:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
