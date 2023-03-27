Elematec : Notice of Changes in Directors Executive Officers

To Whom It May Concern
Elematec Corporation hereby announces that changes in directors/executive officers have been decided as follows.
1. Details of Changes in Directors/Executive Officers (As of April 1, 2023)
|
Name
|
New position
|
Current position
|
Hiroyuki
Rikuna (Promotion)
|
Senior Managing Director, Director of Sales Div.,
and General Manager of Marketing & Development Div.
|
Managing Director, Director of Sales Div.,
and General Manager of Marketing & Development Div.
|
Takanori Obata (Newly appointed)
|
Managing Director and
Deputy Head of ASEAN operations, Director.
|
Deputy Head of ASEAN operations, Director.
