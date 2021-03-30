Elematec : Notice of Changes in DirectorsExecutive Officers

Log in
ELEMATEC CORPORATION

(2715)
03/30/2021 | 02:05am EDT
To Whom It May Concern

Company RepresentativeElematec Corporation

President Akira Yokode

(Stock Code 2715, TSE First Section)Contact

Managing Director,

Director of Corporate Division

(Tel: +81-3-3454-3526)

Notice of Changes in Directors/Executive Officers

March 30, 2021

Masahiro Fukami

Elematec Corporation hereby announces that changes in directors/executive officers have been decided as follows.

1. Details of Changes in Directors and General Managers (As of April 1, 2021)

Name

New position

Current position

Masanori

Kitahira (Promotion)

Executive Managing Director and Head of Sales Div.

Senior Managing Director and Director of Sales Div.

Tsutomu Kishishita (Promotion)

Senior Managing Director and Director of Sales Div.

Managing Director and Director of Sales Div.

Koichi Ishibashi (Newly appointed)

Managing Director and Director of Sales Div.

Director of Sales Div.

Hiroyuki Rikuna (Newly appointed)

Managing Director, Director of Sales Div., and General Manager of Marketing & Development Div.

Director of Sales Div. and General Manager of Marketing & Development Div.

Naohito Tsuji

(Newly appointed)

Managing Director and Director of Sales Div.

Toyota Tsusho Corporation

(TOYOTA TSUSHO (H.K.) CORPORATION LIMITED)

Sojiro Sugiyama

(Newly appointed)

Director of Sales Div. and General Manager of Kakogawa Branch

General Manager of Kakogawa Branch

Zenjiro Minamoto

(Newly appointed)

Director of Sales Div.

General Manager of Sendai Branch

Tatsuaki Ohashi (Newly appointed)

Director of Sales. Div. and General Manager of Automotive Group

General Manager of Automotive Group

Toru Hatakeyama* (Retirement)

Director of Sales Div.

Hidenori Mizokami* (Retirement)

Director of Sales Div.

*Toru Hatakeyama and Hidenori Mizokami will retire as Director of Sales Div. on March 31, 2021 and continue to work for the company.

(As of March 31, 2021)

Name

New position

Current position

Shigeru Ino (Retirement)

Retirement (expiration of his term)

Senior Managing Director and Director of Sales Div.

END

2

Disclaimer

Elematec Corporation published this content on 30 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2021 06:04:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
