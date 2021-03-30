Elematec : Notice of Changes in DirectorsExecutive Officers

To Whom It May Concern

Notice of Changes in Directors/Executive Officers

March 30, 2021

Elematec Corporation hereby announces that changes in directors/executive officers have been decided as follows.

1. Details of Changes in Directors and General Managers (As of April 1, 2021)

Name New position Current position Masanori Kitahira (Promotion) Executive Managing Director and Head of Sales Div. Senior Managing Director and Director of Sales Div. Tsutomu Kishishita (Promotion) Senior Managing Director and Director of Sales Div. Managing Director and Director of Sales Div. Koichi Ishibashi (Newly appointed) Managing Director and Director of Sales Div. Director of Sales Div. Hiroyuki Rikuna (Newly appointed) Managing Director, Director of Sales Div., and General Manager of Marketing & Development Div. Director of Sales Div. and General Manager of Marketing & Development Div. Naohito Tsuji (Newly appointed) Managing Director and Director of Sales Div. Toyota Tsusho Corporation (TOYOTA TSUSHO (H.K.) CORPORATION LIMITED) Sojiro Sugiyama (Newly appointed) Director of Sales Div. and General Manager of Kakogawa Branch General Manager of Kakogawa Branch Zenjiro Minamoto (Newly appointed) Director of Sales Div. General Manager of Sendai Branch Tatsuaki Ohashi (Newly appointed) Director of Sales. Div. and General Manager of Automotive Group General Manager of Automotive Group Toru Hatakeyama* (Retirement) ― Director of Sales Div. Hidenori Mizokami* (Retirement) ― Director of Sales Div.

*Toru Hatakeyama and Hidenori Mizokami will retire as Director of Sales Div. on March 31, 2021 and continue to work for the company.

(As of March 31, 2021)

Name New position Current position Shigeru Ino (Retirement) Retirement (expiration of his term) Senior Managing Director and Director of Sales Div.

