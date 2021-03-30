Elematec : Notice of Changes in DirectorsExecutive Officers

To Whom It May Concern
Company RepresentativeElematec Corporation
President Akira Yokode
(Stock Code 2715, TSE First Section)Contact
Managing Director,
Director of Corporate Division
(Tel: +81-3-3454-3526)
Notice of Changes in Directors/Executive Officers
March 30, 2021
Masahiro Fukami
Elematec Corporation hereby announces that changes in directors/executive officers have been decided as follows.
1. Details of Changes in Directors and General Managers (As of April 1, 2021)
|
Name
|
New position
|
Current position
|
Masanori
Kitahira (Promotion)
|
Executive Managing Director and Head of Sales Div.
|
Senior Managing Director and Director of Sales Div.
|
Tsutomu Kishishita (Promotion)
|
Senior Managing Director and Director of Sales Div.
|
Managing Director and Director of Sales Div.
|
Koichi Ishibashi (Newly appointed)
|
Managing Director and Director of Sales Div.
|
Director of Sales Div.
|
Hiroyuki Rikuna (Newly appointed)
|
Managing Director, Director of Sales Div., and General Manager of Marketing & Development Div.
|
Director of Sales Div. and General Manager of Marketing & Development Div.
|
Naohito Tsuji
(Newly appointed)
|
Managing Director and Director of Sales Div.
|
Toyota Tsusho Corporation
(TOYOTA TSUSHO (H.K.) CORPORATION LIMITED)
|
Sojiro Sugiyama
(Newly appointed)
|
Director of Sales Div. and General Manager of Kakogawa Branch
|
General Manager of Kakogawa Branch
|
Zenjiro Minamoto
(Newly appointed)
|
Director of Sales Div.
|
General Manager of Sendai Branch
|
Tatsuaki Ohashi (Newly appointed)
|
Director of Sales. Div. and General Manager of Automotive Group
|
General Manager of Automotive Group
|
Toru Hatakeyama* (Retirement)
|
―
|
Director of Sales Div.
|
Hidenori Mizokami* (Retirement)
|
―
|
Director of Sales Div.
*Toru Hatakeyama and Hidenori Mizokami will retire as Director of Sales Div. on March 31, 2021 and continue to work for the company.
(As of March 31, 2021)
|
Name
|
New position
|
Current position
|
Shigeru Ino (Retirement)
|
Retirement (expiration of his term)
|
Senior Managing Director and Director of Sales Div.
END
2
Disclaimer
Elematec Corporation published this content on 30 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2021 06:04:07 UTC.