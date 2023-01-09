Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Element 25 Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    E25   AU0000012098

ELEMENT 25 LIMITED

(E25)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:10 2023-01-09 am EST
1.100 AUD   +14.58%
04:15aStellantis, Element 25 Sign Five-Year Supply Agreement for Electric Vehicle Batteries
MT
03:54aCarmaker Stellantis seals batteries material deal with Element 25
RE
03:20aElement 25 to Supply Battery-Grade High-Purity, Manganese Sulphate Monohydrate to Stellantis Under $30 Million Deal
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Carmaker Stellantis seals batteries material deal with Element 25

01/09/2023 | 03:54am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Stellantis logo on a company's building in Velizy-Villacoublay near Paris

MILAN (Reuters) - Carmaker Stellantis has signed a deal with Australian miner Element 25 for the supply of manganese sulphite for batteries for its electric vehicles (EVs), the two companies said on Monday.

The agreement marks another step in efforts by Stellantis to secure long-term supplies of raw materials essential for electric vehicles as carmakers prepare for a surge in global demand for EVs in the transition towards cleaner motoring.

Stellantis, the world's third-largest carmaker by sales, has previously signed deals with GME Resources for supply of nickel and cobalt sulphate and with Vulcan Energy Resources and United States-based Controlled Thermal Resources (CTR) for lithium hydroxide.

Based on the five-year binding agreement announced on Monday, Element 25 will supply Stellantis with high-purity manganese sulphate monohydrate to be used in battery packs.

Shipments, for a total of 45 kilotons, are expected to begin in 2026, with options to extend term and volumes.

No financial details for the deal were provided.

Element 25 will source the material from its Butcherbird project in Western Australia and plans to construct a processing facility in the United States. Stellantis, meanwhile, will make an equity investment in Element 25, the two companies added in a statement.

"Our commitment to a carbon net-zero future includes creation of a smart supply chain to ensure we meet our customers' desire for EVs," Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares said.

Stellantis, formed through the merger of Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot maker PSA, wants 100% of its European passenger car sales and 50% of its U.S. passenger car and light-duty truck sales to be battery electric vehicles by 2030.

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari; Editing by David Goodman)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CTR HOLDINGS LIMITED -9.09% 0.05 Delayed Quote.-1.79%
ELEMENT 25 LIMITED 14.58% 1.1 Delayed Quote.9.09%
STELLANTIS N.V. 0.48% 14.504 Delayed Quote.8.91%
STELLANTIS N.V. 0.55% 14.52 Real-time Quote.8.82%
VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 5.19% 7.1 Delayed Quote.6.64%
All news about ELEMENT 25 LIMITED
04:15aStellantis, Element 25 Sign Five-Year Supply Agreement for Electric Vehicle Batteries
MT
03:54aCarmaker Stellantis seals batteries material deal with Element 25
RE
03:20aElement 25 to Supply Battery-Grade High-Purity, Manganese Sulphate Monohydrate to Stell..
MT
03:11aStellantis Signs Five-year Manganese Sulfate Supply Deal For Electric Car Batteries
MT
02:32aStellantis to Invest in Battery-Materials Supplier as Part of Electric-Vehicle Drive
DJ
2022Surging COVID-19 Cases in China Send Australian Shares to Seven-Week Low
MT
2022Element 25 Looks Into US, Malaysia for Planned Manganese Facilities; Shares Fall 11%
MT
2022Element 25 : Change of Director's Interest Notice - S Cornelius
PU
2022Element 25 : Change of Director's Interest Notice - J Ribbons
PU
2022Element 25 : Change of Director's Interest Notice - J Brown
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 27,0 M 18,5 M 18,5 M
Net income 2022 -17,5 M -12,0 M -12,0 M
Net cash 2022 16,1 M 11,0 M 11,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 -3,70x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 178 M 122 M 122 M
EV / Sales 2021 8 181x
EV / Sales 2022 1,84x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 89,8%
Chart ELEMENT 25 LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Element 25 Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELEMENT 25 LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Justin Colin Brown Managing Director & Executive Director
Michael Jordon Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Seamus Ian Cornelius Non-Executive Chairman
John George Ribbons Non-Executive Director
Sias Jordaan Marketing Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELEMENT 25 LIMITED9.09%122
BHP GROUP LIMITED4.12%164 668
RIO TINTO PLC4.48%121 483
GLENCORE PLC-4.80%80 697
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC8.42%51 319
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)9.43%46 365